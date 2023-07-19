“I’m just gonna focus on music for now”: BTS’ Jungkook dishes on his future plans on the Elvis Duran show

On July 19, BTS’ Jungkook appeared on the Elvis Duran show to promote his debut solo single, SEVEN. Although it was a brief five-minute interview, he spoke on a couple of topics, including SEVEN, his desire to perform his new song on Moon, and what the future holds for him. When asked about his future plans, the Euphoria singer chose his words carefully, replying that he doesn’t really have specific goals for now and wants to remain focused on the present.

BTS’ maknae revealed that he wants to focus on singing, dancing, and performing on many stages. He confessed he doesn’t know what’s going to happen in the future, but he wants to focus on music for now and not dwell too much on things not in his control.

“I just wanna focus on singing & dancing & performing on as many stages as possible for right now. And I don't really know what's gonna happen in the future, I'm just gonna focus on music for now.”

BTS’ Jungkook gives a fresh update on his future solo album on the Elvis Duran show

When asked about his future activities, BTS’ Jungkook shared a simple and heartfelt response. However, Elvis Duran wasn’t a host who gave up easily and decided to prod him further about his future activities. When asked if he plans to release an album in the future, the SEVEN singer said there is indeed a possibility. Trying to dig up a little more, Elvis Duran asked him for a simple yes or no. However, BTS’ Jungkook answered with a simple maybe instead, leaving fans hopeful.

This piece of information was enough to get ARMYs excited as they took to social media to react to the My You singer almost confirming a solo album release in the near future. Previously, HITS Daily Double reported that BTS’ maknae’s debut solo album will be entirely in English and that HYBE America’s CEO Scooter Braun will aid him with that.

It is believed that Bang PD, BTS’ producer and Jungkook’s mentor, and Scooter Braun are working in tandem to ensure that his solo album is a success. Although the Still With You singer has not personally confirmed or denied these claims, his “maybe” was enough to get ARMYs excited on Twitter.

Additionally, he generously accepted praise for his new song SEVEN, his collaboration with American rapper Latto, and also shared that he wants to perform the song on the moon. ARMYs also believe that BTS’ maknae has indirectly confirmed that he will be the next Bangtan member to go on a solo world tour. Fans are hoping that BIG HIT MUSIC will confirm the news soon so they can secure their tickets

BTS’ Jungkook confirmed to star on SUGA’s show Suchwita

BTS’ maknae has been confirmed as the next guest to star on SUGA’s drinking show, Suchwita. The SEVEN singer will be making an appearance to promote his new single, reminisce about his time with SUGA, and discuss his future activities.

He will be the fifth member of the group to guest on Suchwita, with only Taehyung remaining to appear on the show now. Based on a small teaser clip, fans are happy to see BTS’ maknae bond with the Daechwita hitmaker, them dancing on That That, and SUGA cheering for the group’s youngest member’s solo success.

Jungkook also expressed his gratitude to his six older brothers and revealed that his personality is an amalgamation of their personalities. Suchwita feat. Jungkook will air on July 29 at 10 pm KST.