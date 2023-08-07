"I'm ready to be defined for the things I put out there": Lily-Rose Depp reflects on self-scripted stardom

There hasn't been a time when Lily-Rose Depp was out of the limelight. The daughter of two Hollywood A-listers, Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, Lily-Rose Depp is a French-American actress and model who has always been under media scrutiny.

The model and actress rose to fame after starring in movies such as Tusk, Yoga Horses, and The King. However, she had her first breakthrough acting gig in Sam Levinson and The Weeknd's The Idol series which has been criticized because of its controversial and explicit content.

In an interview with Elle in November 2022, the rising actress dished several personal details that revealed what the young star really wants in life. She came across as sure-footed and determined about the decisions she wants to make in her career and wants to be defined by the work she puts out in the world.

Lily-Rose Depp says she wants to be remembered for the work she puts out in the world

Lily-Rose Depp is a go-getter and no amount of condescending comments are going to bring her down. In the interview with Elle, the actress categorially remarked that she wants to be known by people for her contribution to Hollywood.

She said:

"And I’m really ready to be defined for the things that I put out there."

Coming from two very famous parents who are well respected in the industry, the young actress has time and again been drawn into controversies related to her father.

Moreover, in the interview, she said that she is aware of being called a "nepo baby" by people, but she is adamant that the world should know about her own talents and contributions. She doesn't want to be defined by the men surrounding her, rather, she wants to carve her very own path.

She said:

"I also think that I’m not here to answer for anybody, and I feel like for a lot of my career, people have really wanted to define me by the men in my life, whether that’s my family members or my boyfriends, whatever."

Further elaborating on the matter, Lily-Rose Depp said that people are quick to dismiss her accomplishments and attribute her success to her parents' fame, saying things like she got the part because she was already famous.

The 24-year-old had a fitting reply to such comments. She retaliated by claiming that every part that she was given to play was because she was deemed to be perfect for the role.

"People are going to have preconceived ideas about you or how you got there, and I can definitely say that nothing is going to get you the part except for being right for the part," the model said.

She also proceeded to say that simply having a "foot in the door" doesn't implicate that every chance before her will be opened, rather, there is a "lot of work" that comes to finally grab that opportunity.

Lily-Rose Depp on her need for privacy

The Idol star also addressed the topic of growing up famous. She said that her parents tried their best to "protect" her and her brother from media scrutiny. She also added that her childhood didn't "look like everybody's childhood", so it was a "very particular" thing to have dealt with.

But overall, she has been brought up to respect her own privacy and boundaries, and that's something she swears by even now.

She said:

"But I’ve just been raised in a manner that has taught me that privacy is something that’s important to protect."

Circling back to her self-scripted stardom, Lily-Rose Depp stated that she's here to do her "job." Her plan is to contine to sharpen her talents and display them before the world to see and remember her for the work she has done, not for being associated with her father, one of the most successful actors in Hollywood.

She said:

"I am here to do my job, and what I really want to put out into the world is my work."

The Chanel girl also made it be known that she's not in the limelight to give herself to the world to be "eaten alive."; she's here to make a name for herself, and she's already there with her success as Jocelyn in The Idol.

Lily-Rose Depp is certainly a force to be reckoned with, a startling beam of light, an independent soul, and most importantly, a rising star scripting her own destiny.