"I'm really happy about it": Billie Eilish opened up on relationship with Jesse Rutherford in throwback interview

American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish confirmed that she was in a relationship with The Neighbourhood's frontman Jesse Rutherford in 2022. Speculations about the two dating began in October 2022 when they were spotted together. Soon after that, in an interview with Vanity Fair, Eilish showed fans a completely different side from her Bad Guy era as she went all mushy with the then 31-year-old Rutherford.

During the interview which took place on November 29, 2022, the then-21-year-old revealed a lot of details about her relationship with Rutherford. She also spoke about her love language and how she feels about Rutherford with whom she has an 11-year-age gap.

Throughout the interview, it was clear that the singer was over the moon and incredibly happy about the relationship.

"It's really cool, and I'm really excited and I'm really happy about it," Eilish said.

It is worth noting that Eilish and Rutherford have since broken up and according to a report in People Magazine in May 2023, Eilish's representative had confirmed the news at the time.

The relationship, according to Eilish, was a personal accomplishment for which she would very much like to be credited. By her own admission, she had a bit of a crush on Jesse Rutherford even before they met one another. She said that she felt incredibly lucky that her crush, who she believes is the "hottest man alive," knew about her.

"I managed to get my life to a point where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f**king f**ker alive, but pulled his a**! Are you kidding me? Can we just [get a] round of applause for me," she added.

The singer also gushed about how she managed to bag her then-boyfriend and thanked him before telling fans that she had pulled him all by herself.

During their time as a couple, they made a few red carpet-appearances. The one worth mentioning was when they debuted as a couple wearing matching Gucci pajamas to the LACMA gala.

Billie Eilish on her love language and how she likes to be communicated with

The Bad Guy singer did not hold back from spilling all the details during the interview. She spoke about her love life, her love language, and how she prefers being communicated with in a romantic relationship.

The seven-time Grammy awardee said that her love language was physical touch, adding that she needed to be "touching skin all the time."

Billie Eilish spoke about how she was all about PDA which included everything from cuddling to anything that had to do with skin contact. She revealed that physical affection took priority over everything else for her.

"Touching and cuddling and hugging and anything skin related is really a big thing for me," the singer added.

Billie Eilish with her then-boyfriend Jesse Rutherford (Image via WireImage)

Speaking about the kind of romantic relationship that she looks forward to, the singer said that she prefers having her own space in the relationship. She noted that she also likes to be loved and admired equally.

Billie Eilish also told Vanity Fair that she and her then-boyfriend Jesse Rutherford had immense mutual respect for one another and admired each other's work.

"I want to be able to have space and I want love and attention and equal admiration is really important," the singer told the publication.

As mentioned earlier, Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford broke up in May 2023, and have been single ever since.

Meanwhile, Billie Eilish released her track What Was I Made For? which she recorded for the upcoming Barbie movie.