“I’m really nervous”: Kelly Bensimon gives insight into RHUGT season 4

Kelly Bensimon spoke with Page Six in an interview published on September 20, 2023, about the upcoming season of RHUGT (The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip). She also discussed the show's filming as well as the current reality TV world. According to Page Six season four of RHUGT will premiere in December 2023.

Kelly told the publication that she developed a great friendship with The Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY) star Dorinda Medley during the shooting of RHUGT. According to Kelly, there were a lot of people who warned her about Medley. These people reportedly told her that Dorinda was different when she drank and that her arguments and feuds were quite popular.

However, Kelly said that she and Dorinda connected well. She described how she was told that there was "AM and PM Dorinda," and that she was told to be aware of the latter.

Noting that she was "crazy about" Dorinda, Kelly called the latter unbelievable and an incredible and loyal friend. She went on to say that she loved the RHONY star a lot and that the two "really, really bonded" over the course of shooting.

Kelly shared more insight about the upcoming season, saying that this season will be filled with drama and controversy. According to Kelly, fans can expect to see the ladies go “wild” in season four. She noted that they were all really excited about the show's premiere.

“I’m really nervous about [it], because we were expecting it to air next spring. It’s amazing, literally amazing. Best trip of my life,” Kelly said.

Season 4 of the show was first announced by the Peacock on January 9, 2023, revealing that filming would take place in Morocco.

Aside from Kelly Bensimon, several other housewives will appear on RHUGT season 4

According to Bravo, the show's upcoming season will feature Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, and Kristen Taekman. Additionally, according to Peacock, here is what was released in January:

"We’re in a New York state of mind. As a thank you to the fans for all of the support for RHONY and Crappie Lake, the next season of RHUGT will be RHONY LEGACY coming this December on Peacock! And then we’ll see you in Morocco in 2024."

The other RHUGT cast member of season 4 also shared some hints regarding what fans can expect from the upcoming season. On her recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Luann de Lesseps described the upcoming season as, “Scary Island Part 2.”

In an interview with The Daily Dish in June, Luann de Lesseps revealed that she doesn't think the upcoming season would be "smooth sailing" as it was a little complicated.

“I feel like when you have that many personalities in one house, there tends to be something [that] doesn’t always go right,” she added.

In the same interview, Sonja Morgan noted that growth comes with pain and gave an example of how the women are with each other.

“I mean, I can look at Ramona and say, ‘Your face looks like a pizza without cheese,’ and she’s not mad. She’s, like, taking her mirror out, ‘What are you talking about? Really?’ You know? So, we can be like that with each other, and it can be painful, but then growth comes. Not just us, every girl group when they go on trips. You know, sh*t happens.”

Fans can watch all three seasons of the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip (RHUGT) on Peacock. While RHUGT season 4 doesn't have a set date, the show is reportedly set to be released in December 2023.