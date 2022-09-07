"I’m not sure if it’s supposed to be funny": Twitter reacts to Jerry Seinfeld X Kith Fall 22 collab

On Tuesday, September 6, 2022, the streetwear brand, Kith, announced that it tapped Jerry Seinfeld as the face of its latest seasonal Fall 2022 collection. The comedy legend - who is currently 68 - posed for Kith's latest Fall 2022 collection campaign, shot by photographer Mark Seliger.

In the campaign imagery, Jerry Seinfeld is seen posing in multiple streetwear looks including a paisley set, Mets cap, varsity jacket, floral fleece, and many more.

Seinfeld's appearance as the face of Kith's Fall Winter 2022 collection took internet users and fans by surprise as they went on to send out multiple tweets regarding the campaign. Many fans were too stunned to speak and appreciated Seinfeld for the campaign, while others felt it was funny and made multiple memes.

anastasia @babyhairaffairs I’m not sure if it’s supposed to be funny, but I am getting a real kick out of the Jerry Seinfeld for Kith collab I’m not sure if it’s supposed to be funny, but I am getting a real kick out of the Jerry Seinfeld for Kith collab https://t.co/0nJQERQufL

A Twitter user, @babyhairaffairs, took to Twitter to express her views over the surprising and uncanny counter,

"I’m not sure if it’s supposed to be funny, but I am getting a real kick out of the Jerry Seinfeld for Kith collab."

Many other fans and Twitter users expressed their thoughts over the campaign and the collaboration between Kith and Seinfeld.

Fans reaction to Jerry Seinfeld in the latest campaign for Kith Fall 2022 collection

Fans took over to Twitter to express their views over Seinfeld's appearance as the face of Kith's Fall 2022 collection. Many users expressed how unusual it is to find this duo working together.

A few fans went on to create hilarious memes. One fan suspected Kith of using a body double for Jerry Seinfeld's campaign imagery as Jerry's body language was different than how a 68 year old would usually pose.

I can’t believe Jerry did a hipster fashion photo shoot. Wife and I died laughing going through it just out of character! Here’s my favorite Kith x Seinfeld fall 2022I can’t believe Jerry did a hipster fashion photo shoot. Wife and I died laughing going through it just out of character! Here’s my favorite Kith x Seinfeld fall 2022 I can’t believe Jerry did a hipster fashion photo shoot. Wife and I died laughing going through it just out of character! Here’s my favorite 👌 https://t.co/hqPx6MP7MZ

A few fans even made memes regarding Kith's clothes for the collection.

While there were people who ridiculed the collab, many fans were truly excited to see Seinfeld in the campaign. Many fans praised him for his extraordinary looks. The MLB team's official Twitter handle also shared Jerry Seinfeld's campaign imagery where he was seen wearing a METS cap.

The collaboration was appreciated by many fans, including a few who found the comedian extraordinarily handsome.

The collaboration was a surprise to all the fans and something that wasn't expected of the iconic comedian, with Twitter filled with reactions surrounding the topic. Few fans took it positively, while others made fun of the campaign imagery due to Seinfeld's age.

Many thought that Seinfeld didn't give off good vibes and probably should have been dressed according to his own age.

More about the upcoming Kith Fall 2022 collection

Upcoming Kith Fall 2022 collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

Ronnie Fieg-founded label Kith's upcoming Fall 2022 collection is poised to grow and the label is experimenting with fabric execution and product categories.

The label's collection offers everything from floral-patterned chore coats to varsity jackets. The collection features high-quality leather goods, which are produced in Italy and are accented with custom debossed paisley. The collection also offers mohair cardigans emblazoned with leopard prints.

A few items include hybrid jackets with wrinkle-nylon colorblocked constructs, chenille woven dresses, bottoms, and outerwear. The collection also features a series of sherpa pieces and a flocked denim set.

Kith also collaborated with the American sportswear manufacturer Russell Athletics to produce a capsule of collegiate-inspired apparel pieces featuring Queens College, CUNY, and Brooklyn College.

Kith Fall 2022 collection is set to be released on Kith's official e-commerce site and in select stores on September 9, 2022 at 11 am EST.

