I am Shauna Rae season 2 episode 9: Why was Shauna hesitant to apply to FIT? Details explored

I am Shauna Rae season 2 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 10 pm ET on TLC. The one-hour episode documented the 22 year old lead spending time with friends and family as well as navigating her feelings towards her newfound connection with Wales native Dan. The duo met on social media, following which he visited Shauna's house and spent some time with her.

On this week's episode of the hit TLC series, Shauna wished to apply to the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT). However, she was skeptical about the same as she had to rent an apartment in the city, which made her anxious. She was also not confident enough to apply as she didn't have enough credentials.

Season 2 of I am Shauna Rae has been extremely popular amongst fans, owing to the success of the previous installment. The hit series explores Shauna's life as she deals with trials and tribulations with respect to her medical condition and fighting people's prejudices by adding her own persepectives to the situation. She has also received massive support from fans across the country.

The official synopsis of the upcoming episode, titled Shauna Takes The Wheel, reads as:

"Shauna gets behind the wheel to prepare for her driver’s test. After that, everyone gathers for a family photo session in a sunflower farm."

Shauna is conflicted about applying to FIT on I am Shauna Rae

TLC Network @TLC Dan and Shauna catch up on video chat and discuss their next adventure together. #IAmShaunaRae Dan and Shauna catch up on video chat and discuss their next adventure together. #IAmShaunaRae https://t.co/S2WJQMEuae

On tonight's episode of I am Shauna Rae, the 22 year old lead continued to pursue her passion of making her own fashion line. Viewers saw Shauna taking baby steps for the same in the premiere episode as she and her sisters met with a designer to talk about developing clothes for average sized people. The star wanted fashion to be inclusive of all shapes and sizes.

As Shauna discussed the next steps for her fashion line, her guide suggested that she apply to the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) in New York City. The lead also saw the potential in applying for the same and wished for her to get into the institute as it would be a big jump in her career and towards the development of the fashion line.

TLC Network @TLC Shauna's parents encourage her to consider attending the Fashion Institute of Technology. #IAmShaunaRae Shauna's parents encourage her to consider attending the Fashion Institute of Technology. #IAmShaunaRae https://t.co/SuP2nt66tI

While helping out her mother and stepfather with what to wear for the family photoshoot, the latter asked Shauna if she was planning to apply to FIT. He suggested that if and when she makes her decision, the lead should be able to rent an apartment and do a trial move out in New York City.

The I am Shauna Rae star was hesitant about moving out and living in New York City. She explained that living in the city was not her forte and that she would always have someone comment on her. She was also skeptical about applying to FIT as she confessed to not having enough credentials for the university as well as the institute having a minimal acceptance rate also bothered her.

When her stepfather asked her to develop her portfolio and her mother asked her to try it out so she had the experience, Shauna became frustrated and slammed her parents for allegedly forcing the decision on her. She also stated that they were "asking a lot of her."

Check out what a few fans had to say about the situation.

Amy @lovnights I’m sorry but I don’t see her passion for fashion. 🤷🏽‍♀️ #IAmShaunaRae I’m sorry but I don’t see her passion for fashion. 🤷🏽‍♀️#IAmShaunaRae

Bradley B @bradsbrooks28 Shauna Rae says nothing but all the time she’s grown and and loves her independence the one time she gets encouraged to do something a grown person would do to help make her more independent she is rude. She brags about brags being 22 but acts like she’s 16. #IAmShaunaRae Shauna Rae says nothing but all the time she’s grown and and loves her independence the one time she gets encouraged to do something a grown person would do to help make her more independent she is rude. She brags about brags being 22 but acts like she’s 16. #IAmShaunaRae https://t.co/l749PKZIxb

BrickCitykidd @BrickKidd1

She's just Annoying! Everything is catered to her, On eggshells.She's just Annoying! #IAmShaunaRae Everything is catered to her, On eggshells. She's just Annoying! #IAmShaunaRae

Season 2 of I am Shauna Rae has been an extremely interesting season to watch so far. As the season progresses, Shauna will be seen exploring different dynamics in her life, which will end up giving her more opportunities. Viewers will have to stay tuned to find out how her journey goes on.

Tune in to the brand new episode of I am Shauna Rae next Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 10 pm ET on TLC.

Poll : 0 votes