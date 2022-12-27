What time will I Am Shauna Rae season 2 episode 9 air on TLC? Shauna x Dan’s relationship and more

I am Shauna Rae aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, December 27, at 10 pm ET on TLC.

The one-hour episode documented the 22-year-old lead as she navigated personal relationships with family, friends, and professional commitments, as well as explored a further possible future with Dan, a Wales native that she connected with online. Throughout the course of the episode, she was seen reflecting on her newfound connection.

Ben Dover @My_TVShows @TLC Shauna listen to your family and then make your own decision, she has a short temper and they are simply giving her advice. @TLC Shauna listen to your family and then make your own decision, she has a short temper and they are simply giving her advice.

Season 2 of I am Shauna Rae has been extremely popular amongst fans, owing to the success of the previous installment. The hit TLC series explores the life of the titular 22 year old as she deals with a variety of trials and tribulations, considering her medical condition and people's opinions, but finds a way to overcome obstacles.

Shauna has also garnered massive support from viewers for her positive outloook on life. The official synopsis of the hit TLC series reads as:

"Diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer at six months old, Shauna’s treatment allowed for remission, but resulted in a side effect no one predicted – she stopped growing. The chemotherapy made her pituitary gland almost dormant, leaving Shauna with a childlike appearance and standing at only 3 feet and 10 inches tall– the average size of an 8-year-old."

What to expect from I am Shauna Rae season 2 episode 9?

TLC Network @TLC Between learning to drive and figuring out her future career, Shauna has been staying very busy! Tune in to #IAmShaunaRae Tuesdays at 10/9c. Between learning to drive and figuring out her future career, Shauna has been staying very busy! Tune in to #IAmShaunaRae Tuesdays at 10/9c. https://t.co/Q7ZSqIGfFi

The upcoming episode of I am Shauna Rae is set to explore a lot of dynamics in Shauna's life. She will be seen exploring the possibility of a connection with good friend Dan from Wales, navigating the conflicts of pursuing a career in fashion, and also receiving her driver's license.

With multiple life events surrounding her, the lead will be seen in open and honest confessionals throughout the course of the episode to express her feelings with each of the situations.

The official synopsis of the upcoming episode, titled Shauna Takes The Wheel, reads as:

"Shauna gets behind the wheel to prepare for her driver’s test. After that, everyone gathers for a family photo session in a sunflower farm."

Last week's episode of I am Shauna Rae saw the lead build a connection with Dan after they bonded during the last day of his visit to Shauna's house. On this week's episode, viewers will witness Dan calling her on Zoom, as he is no longer in America, to chat with her. During the chat, he would be disclosing some of the places he wanted to take her.

As per the preview clip, Shauna was seen contemplating her feelings towards the Wales native, stating:

"It's been a couple weeks since Dan visited me. We went on a couple dates, which were great. But my feelings toward Dan are a little confusing. I'm playing it day by day. Whatever happens, happens."

Dan also explained his recent visits from America to Costa Rica and Cyprus. He also proposed that the duo take a trip together to visit Southeast Asia. Shauna explained that although it sounded promising, it was a "big first jump," to which he agreed.

TLC Network @TLC Shauna's parents encourage her to consider attending the Fashion Institute of Technology. #IAmShaunaRae Shauna's parents encourage her to consider attending the Fashion Institute of Technology. #IAmShaunaRae https://t.co/SuP2nt66tI

In another preview clip, the I am Shauna Rae star was seen taking her driving test to obtain the official license. She described how unlike others, she had to use hand controls while driving the car. With her mother by her side, she was seen driving as her nervous stepfather and sister looked at the scene.

The final preview clip for the upcoming episode saw Shauna discussing applying to the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) in New York City. While her mother and stepfather advised her to apply for the same, the lead was hesitant as she didn't have enough credentials to support a minimal acceptance rate.

Season 2 of I am Shauna Rae has been extremely interesting so far. With each episode, viewers are learning more about Shauna's life and experiences. As the season progresses, the lead will be seen exploring more dynamics and issues. Viewers will have to stay tuned to find out what more is to come.

Catch the latest episode of I am Shauna Rae this Tuesday, December 27, at 10 pm ET on TLC.

