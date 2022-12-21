"Dan is creepy": Fans are skeptical of Shauna's relationship with Dan on I am Shauna Rae

I am Shauna Rae season 2 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 9 pm ET on TLC. The one-hour episode documented the 22-year-old lead, her family and friends as they navigated their day-to-day lives and explored new dynamics, romantic connections and more, leading to more drama that kept viewers hooked to the screens. They also openly expressed their opinions regarding the family on social media.

On this week's episode of I am Shauna Rae, Shauna reflected on her relationship with Dan and was sad to see him leave. Fans, however, found Dan to be "creepy" and there for screen time. One tweeted:

Natasha Wells @BKsnumber1Fan #IAmShaunaRae I KNEW Shauna would go for an average size man. She has to prove she’s an adult by drinking,cursing &being rude, so having an AS boyfriend adds to that. Someone like Thomas would be perfect. Dan is creepy, he’s attracted to an 8yo looking girl? #IAmShaunaRae I KNEW Shauna would go for an average size man. She has to prove she’s an adult by drinking,cursing &being rude, so having an AS boyfriend adds to that. Someone like Thomas would be perfect. Dan is creepy, he’s attracted to an 8yo looking girl?

Season 2 of the hit series has been extremely popular amongst the audience, owing to the success of the previous installment. The show focuses on Shauna's trials and tribulations as she deals with daily life with her medical condition and fights people's prejudices for the same. The lead has also garnered a lot of support from viewers for her positive outlook and charming personality.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Something's Brewing, reads:

"While Shauna bartends at a charity event, a love triangle brews as both Dan and Thomas show up; the family goes wedding dress shopping with Tara, and Patty shares the emotional results of her BRCA test."

Fans react to Shauna's relationship with Dan on I am Shauna Rae

On tonight's episode of I am Shauna Rae, Shauna became the bartender for a charity event to support a child with brain injury. She felt that the cause was personal, considering she suffered from brain cancer. The lead was accompanied by her romantic connection to Dan, whom she met through social media.

The duo spent some quality time together over the past couple of episodes. Shauna confessed that it was already Dan's last day on Long Island and reflected on her relationship with him. She expressed that she wasn't too keen on having a long distance relationship but was disappointed to see Dan leave.

While talking to her fellow bartenders at the charity, the I am Shauna Rae star revealed that Dan had mainly visited Long Island to meet and get to know her. She also revealed that Dan had invited her to a wedding in Malaysia. While speaking about her relationship with the Wales native, Shauna explained that Dan's job involved a lot of traveling and that he lived on a backpack.

Shauna confessed that in order to make their relationship work, she would either have to travel along with Dan or have him settle in one place. Fans, however, felt that Dan was "creepy" and that he was only there for "screen time."

🇵🇷🇵🇷ReadAndShade👻🎃 @ReadAndShade I still don’t know about Dan with Shauna. He’s a traveler huh! Maybe it’s my own traumas that has me looking at him like #IAmShaunaRae I still don’t know about Dan with Shauna. He’s a traveler huh! Maybe it’s my own traumas that has me looking at him like #IAmShaunaRae https://t.co/1ZYuFcx5Dx

#iamshaunarae When will Shauna realize that Dan is just a creepy perv?? If he were some old unattractive guy she would clearly see these red flags! When will Shauna realize that Dan is just a creepy perv?? If he were some old unattractive guy she would clearly see these red flags!#iamshaunarae

cKeg1 @cKeg1 Dan is creepy As F. he is a Pedo or using #IAmShaunaRae to promote his app. Dan is creepy As F. he is a Pedo or using #IAmShaunaRae to promote his app.

#iamshaunarae Shauna should NEVER EVER go traveling internationally with Dan because we may never see her alive again! Shauna should NEVER EVER go traveling internationally with Dan because we may never see her alive again!#iamshaunarae

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket Shauna traveling with Dan is a major risk she’ll have to think about really hard! #IAmShaunaRae 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 Shauna traveling with Dan is a major risk she’ll have to think about really hard! #IAmShaunaRae 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔😫😫😫😫😫😩😩😩😩😩

Desi-Lu @PebbzPR Her and that guy, it just don’t look right. She looks like a child and his “so called attraction” (I think he wants his 15 minutes) is really weird. That’s just me, 🤷‍♀️ #IAmShaunaRae Her and that guy, it just don’t look right. She looks like a child and his “so called attraction” (I think he wants his 15 minutes) is really weird. That’s just me, 🤷‍♀️ #IAmShaunaRae https://t.co/Zn83lrAqUk

What transpired on last week's episode of I am Shauna Rae?

On last week's episode of I am Shauna Rae, the lead went on a date with her newfound connection from Wales, Dan. While her sister felt that a kayaking or paddleboarding date wouldn't be a perfect date, considering Shauna didn't know how to swim, the pair had a great time on the date.

While on their paddleboard date, Shauna revealed her difficulties being a short person and finding the paddle difficult to push down. She also expressed how Dan was different from her ideal type, which was a tall, dark skinned man with a good body. She expressed that although she had an ideal type, she didn't go around "dating all of them."

Shauna's mother also decided to get a BRCA test to understand the probability of her getting cancer. She was emotional about the same on I am Shauna Rae as she felt that there was a high chance that she might have it.

Season 2 of I am Shauna Rae is getting interesting with each passing episode. The lead and her friends get into more complications as the season progresses, which will lead to more drama. Viewers will have to stay tuned to see what's more in store for them.

Tune in to a brand new episode of I am Shauna Rae on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, as the TLC show goes on a brief break for Christmas and New Year.

