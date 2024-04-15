“I started to realize the illusion I created”: RHOP alum Monique reveals reason for divorce from Chris 

Monique Samuels from The Real Housewives of Potomac revealed her reasons for divorcing her ex-husband Chris Samuels, in an interview with Fox5 which aired on April 13, at 9 am ET. When she sat down with the host Marissa Mitchell, to talk about her divorce, Monique stressed that she started ridding herself of things that she "didn't serve" and that,

"It starts exposing everything that you’ve been ignoring, and I started to realize the illusion I had created, even within my marriage."

Monique parted ways from her husband in 2023, after she left the show in 2020, which made fans curious about her reasons for the step. In the awaited interview, Monique also opened up about how the reality TV show influenced her decision.

RHOP star Monique Samuels opened up about her decision to divorce Chris Samuels

In her interview with Fox5, Monique said that she had to deal with issues one after the other when asked if the reality TV show influenced her decision to part ways with her ex-husband and former NFL star Chris Samuels. She also said,

"I would say that reality TV played a role in me waking up to who I am, and it was like the blinders were completely off and removed."

Thus confirming that the show helped her come to terms with what she wanted for herself. She said that when she started to let go of things that didn't serve her well, including the TV show, it stretched to her household too. She said,

"I did not want to maintain this toxic environment that I had signed up for. So once you start ridding yourself of things that don’t serve you, it does spill off into your home as well."

Monique realized that she wasn't the same person she was when she got married to Chris, and that she now wanted different things than he did. The show helped her come out of the shroud and go for what she aspired to be.

She then said that she knew it wasn't right to force her husband to accept the things she wanted from her life because that would've kept him from being happy for himself. She referred to her ridding phase as a "process" saying she took one step at a time towards transforming her life for good.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels divorced ex-NFL star Chris Samuels

Monique Samuels, 39, filed for divorce from her husband Chris, 45, In June of 2023, according to People. This was not long after she left The Real Housewives of Potomac season 5, which concluded in December 2020, so it left her fans wondering about the nitty-gritty of how she was taking it.

As reported by People in July of the same year, Love & Marriage: DC went on Instagram Live to divulge information about her living situation after the divorce filing, which gave insights into the scenario leading up to the former couple's divorce.

She said that she had bought a new house way before the divorce filing because she and Chris knew where they were heading, and were making arrangements for the change beforehand. She was then living in her ex-husband's house because of their three children's comfort, which she would move out of once her five-bedroom new home was remodeled.

She emphasized the kid's comfort above all, as she decided to continue to stay at her ex-husband's house for their sake, and also talked about renovating her new home to their liking.

All eight seasons of The Real Housewives of Potomac are available to stream on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback