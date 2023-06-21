Is Chris Samuels getting divorced? Monique Samuels and ex-NFL star look to part ways amid hiccups in marriage

“Real Housewives of Potomac” alum Monique Samuels and former NFL star Chris Samuels are getting a divorce after being married for ten years.

PEOPLE exclusively reported that The Montgomery County Family Court confirmed that Monique officially filed for divorce from Samuels. Despite Monique’s attempt to keep the documents private by filing a petition to seal them, public records indicate that she initially filed a complaint for absolute divorce on April 14. Later, on June 15, she filed an amended complaint for absolute divorce.

Even though the former couple's divorce is yet to be finalized, they have scheduled a hearing for Wednesday.

It was confirmed in October 2022 that the former offensive tackle and Monique had called it quits. The couple married in 2012 and shared three children, two sons, and a daughter.

The “Love & Marriage: DC” co-stars have been public about their marriage issues on and off screen. When the rumors spread in October about their separation, Monique Samuels addressed them with a powerful statement.

What did Monique Samuels say about her divorce rumors back in October 2022?

The couple appeared united and dispelled the rumors when they made a video on the mom of three’s YouTube channel, “Tea With Monique.” She said:

“It’s no secret that Chris and I have been struggling in some areas of our marriage and anybody who watched ‘Love & Marriage: DC’ last year, y’all saw the arguments, y’all saw everything that was going on,” the former “Housewife” said.

She said that the rift was caused by her husband's inability to listen to her needs or listen to her about general issues in their relationship. Despite the challenges, both the retired football player and reality television star were determined to work on their marriage and not give up.

“Are Chris and I getting a divorce? No! We aren’t getting a divorce,” she adamantly declared. “Are we going our separate ways? Absolutely not, nobody said that. Have we filed a legal separation? No. Have we filed for divorce? No. Is there any document that proves any divorce filings? No. Have we separated to the extent of breaking up? No.”

Monique Samuels said at the time that both individuals were going to counseling in order to work "on their personal issues" and "focus on ourselves."

