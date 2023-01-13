"I don't wanna think about that": The White Lotus star Meghann Fahy reveals Mike White's reaction to the series' cryptic season 2 finale

Actress Meghann Fahy, best known for her role in The Bold Type, portrays fan-favorite Daphne Sullivan on the second season of The White Lotus. Fahy has garnered a lot of positive responses from both the audience and critics for her role in the critically acclaimed dark comedy series created by Mike White.

On January 12, 2023, Meghann Fahy made a guest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. When the show's host Jimmy Fallon asked Meghann about the astonishing ending of The White Lotus season two, spoke about the creator's reaction to it.

She said:

"So, even -- It was really funny 'cause I saw him (Mike White) on the night of the finale. And I asked him, because people ask me all the time. I was like -- "What do you think happened?" And I told him what I thought happened. He was like -- "Ew, I don't want to think about that."

Meghann Fahy opened up about her time in Sicily while shooting for The White Lotus season 2

During her interview on Fallon's show, the host told Meghann that the other cast members of the second season of The White Lotus only had good things to say about her. Fallon told her that they said she was the nicest person they worked with while alos being the most outgoing one in the bunch.

In response, Meghann Fahy said that was true as she believed in getting to "know your neighborhood." She added that while they were shooting in Sicily, she wanted to be friends with everyone since she's a New Yorker and knows how to be friends with everyone. She told Fallon that she is friends with her bodega guy and he even installed her AC.

Meghann Fahy added that she felt like Belle from Beauty and the Beast at times when she walked down some streets with her basket full of flowers. She noted that people would often come out of their shops just to say "hi" to her.

Jimmy Fallon then asked Meghann about her cooking class in Sicily. The actress replied that she made friends with the owner of one of the restaurants and mentioned to the owner that she wanted to take a cooking class. That was when the person offered to give her a cooking lesson the next day. She added that it was "kind of cool" for her to be able to just show up at his restaurant.

Fahy further continued that when she went there, it wasn't an actual cooking class, but just her in the kitchen as the restaurant was open and serving food. She added:

"And I was just sort of in the kitchen, like -- cleaning things and serving them to people....I had a chef hat on. He made me a gin and tonic. We're great."

Fallon also asked Meghann Fahy if she knew what happened during the last scene in The White Lotus season 2. In response, Meghann said:

"Yes, I think so...which is what's so cool about Mike. I feel like he is really interested in sort of like...suggesting something and then letting the audience kind of decide how they feel about it. Sort of open to interpretation."

The second season of The White Lotus won two Golden Globe Awards. One for Best Limited or Anthology Series and another Best Supporting Actress Award for Jennifer Coolidge.

You can watch season 2 of The White Lotus, which is currently streaming on HBO Max.

