George Jodoin was found shot dead in his Auburn, New Hampshire, home on December 26, 2001, over two decades ago, and for years, the case remained unsolved due to a lack of sufficient evidence. Although a few people made it onto the suspect list, including the victim's good friend Ricky Carron and his handyman Arthur Collins, nobody was arrested at the time.

Over a decade later, in 2012, the handyman Collins was arrested after authorities reopened the case when he failed to provide a legitimate alibi after confessing to meeting Jodoin for drinks at his home prior to the murder. He eventually confessed to murdering him and accepted a plea deal.

An upcoming episode of Murder Comes to Town will chronicle George Jodoin's murder, which shocked the community of Auburn, which adored the paw-shop owner. The episode, titled The Nightmare After Christmas,

Auburn-based real estate investor George Jodoin was found with gunshot to the head and neck inside his home

George Jodoin was an Auburn, New Hampshire, resident who ran a pawn shop, was a real estate investor, and enjoyed a respectable reputation in the small town. By all accounts, he was a kind man with a big heart, always willing to lend a hand to those in need.

Jodoin was also an adventurous person who loved an active lifestyle that included skydiving, sailing, and flying. His reputation around town made it even more difficult for people to believe the news of his murder because he was liked by all and admired by many.

On December 26, 2001, one of his close friends called 911 dispatchers to report his death. When police arrived at the crime scene, they discovered that George was shot dead and lying in the bed of the master bedroom. The victim was reportedly shot while he was asleep, and an autopsy revealed that he died of gunshot wounds to the head and neck. There were no indications of theft or forced entry.

While neighbors reported hearing gunshots throughout the day, they claimed that later that night they heard multiple gunshots and spotted a car speeding away from the area. Investigators also discovered that throughout the day, George Jodoin housed three men inside his residence, one of whom was a handyman named Arthur Collins. It was alleged that he was shot by an inside man.

George Jodoin's murder case solved more than 15 years later

From the very beginning, investigators hit a wall in the case due to a lack of leads and evidence to pursue. George's friends also reported that the victim got along well with most people and had no feuds or grudges that might result in conflict. Police even questioned the three suspects, who denied involvement, and with no sufficient evidence to incriminate someone, they were unable to make an arrest.

The case remained unsolved for years before it was reopened in 2011. Arthur Collins was a suspect for years before he was actually charged with murder. Over a decade later, in 2015, Collins confessed to killing George Jodoin inside his house in 2001. He alleged that the victim made a s*xual move on him, which got him agitated. He shot him three times and then placed the 50-year-old's body in his bed.

