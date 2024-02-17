"Impossible": Love Island star Casey comments on possibility of Callum & Molly's reunion

Casey O’Gorman, one of the latest contestants to be dumped out of Love Island: All-Stars, has addressed the possibility of exes Callum Jones and Molly Smith reuniting inside the South African villa.

Viewers of the show have been shipping the former lovers together ever since their entry, but the duo have indulged in establishing separate connections of their own.

After Casey’s exit, the bombshell took to TikTok to share his perspective on Callum and Molly’s future. He believes both the cast members are “loved” and “strong” characters, and they’d probably make for a good couple. However, after living with them 24 hours a day, Casey feels it is "impossible" for the duo to date again.

Love Island’s Casey O’Gorman says the duo are “completely done” for

Casey was “shocked” looking at the reaction of fans who desperately wanted Callum and Molly to patch up things. As per Digital Spy, in his TikTok video, the reality star noted the possibility of their reunion was one of the most asked questions to him on the internet. He said:

“I get it because Callum is such a loved character, and so is Molly. Honestly, I think they're great. However, Tom and Molly are so happy together. Like they're so strong in there, they're such a good couple. You guys don't get to see what happens 24 hours a day and they are amazing together."

According to Casey, there’s no room left for consideration between Callum and Molly as they’ve completely moved on in their lives. They first met in Love Island season 6 in 2020, where they became one of the genuine pairings inside the Casa Amor villa in Cape Town. After the show ended, the couple moved in together in Manchester and dated for almost three years before calling it quits for each other.

On Love Island: All-Stars, the pair returned as bombshells individually, neither of them knew they'd come face-to-face on the ITV show. Though they initially paired up with each other, things went downhill for the two after reshuffling, as the duo moved on quickly and connected with other people without looking back.

Currently, Molly is experimenting with her bond with Tom Clare, while Callum is with Jess Gale. Talking about their move toward connecting with other people, Casey highlighted:

"I know everyone is obsessed with them wanting to get back together but it's not going to happen. They ended for a reason, they're done and plus, personally if my ex was in there and I still had feelings for her, no way could I be in that villa watching them crack on with someone else. Impossible."

He continued:

"The fact that they are in there together watching the other person crack on with someone just shows that they're over each other and it's done."

In addition to this, Casey also confirmed Callum and Molly are “happy” pursuing their individual journey on the show.

The six couples left behind are Tom Clare and Molly Smith, Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran, Georgia Harrison and Anton Danyluk, Sophie Piper and Joshua Ritchie, Callum Jones and Jess Gale, and Arabella Chi and Adam Maxsted. The winners of the inaugural Love Island: All-Stars series will take home £50,000.

The finale of Love Island: All-Stars is scheduled to air on Monday, February 19. Those interested can stream the show on ITV2 and ITVX.