“Inexcusable horrific past”: Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum Jon Gosselin denies allegations made by ex-wife Kate against Collin Gosselin

Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum Jon Gosselin recently responded to allegations made by his ex-wife Kate Gosselin. The estranged family has been at each other’s throats for the past couple of days ever since Collin and Hannah Gosselin appeared on Vice TV’s Dark Side of 2000s, where Collin alleged that she was abusive and that she sent him to a psychiatric facility.

This led to a snowball effect within the Jon & Kate Plus 8 family, and the latest member to voice his opinions is Jon Gosselin. Just hours after Kate claimed that Collin was placed in a facility for the safety of her other children and Collin’s wellbeing.

According to Page Six, through his representative, Jon denied the allegations and said that she was trying to justify her "inexcusable horrific past behavior" towards him.

“Kate posting cruel false accusations regarding Collin seems to be just another way for her to justify her inexcusable horrific past behavior toward him. True love for a child wouldn’t include a mother attacking their son to the public,” said Jon through his representative.

Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum Jon Gosselin claps back at Kate Gosselin for accusing Collin of being troubled and violent

The Gosselin family has been making the rounds on social media ever since Collin Gosselin and Hannah Gosselin appeared in an episode of Dark Side of 2000s. At the time, Hannah said that Collin was often separated from the rest of the children if he would misbehave, would not get to come outside and play, and would eat dinner at a different time.

He claimed that the Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum drove a social barrier between him and his siblings and was responsible for them being estranged. Collin further claimed that he was sent to a facility because he started telling his teachers about his mother being abusive.

"I was starting to tell people what was going on at home and, you know, she caught wind of that and had to put me somewhere where I wouldn’t be able to get the secrets out," he added.

Soon after the Vice TV episode, another one of the Gosselin children spoke out. Mady Gosselin took to social media to dispute her brother's claim and stated that she would never allow someone who previously exhibited hateful and violent behavior towards others based on their racial, gender, or religious beliefs in her life.

She further noted that there was no further conversation that needed to be had about rebuilding relationships. Soon after Mady, Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum Kate spoke to People Magazine about the accusations made by Collin, She said that she loves her son with all her heart and noted that he had to be placed in a facility after years of being treated as an outpatient, which proved insufficient.

"As many people who have family members grappling with mental health issues can attest, it is rarely and sadly surprising when complete fabrications occur, and this is just another heartbreaking facet of this fight," Kate added.

Soon after Kate, her ex-husband and former costar of Jon & Kate Plus 8, Jon Gosselin, clapped back at Kate. Through his representative, Jon claimed that Collin underwent an extensive background and mental health evaluation, which was required for him to join the US Marine Corps.

He added that the government’s full diagnosis reflects the truth. He further stated that Kate hasn’t seen her son since he was in the sixth grade due to her being unable to control “her abusive behavior” towards him and that she lost custody of him because she failed to show up in court.

Jon & Kate Plus 8 first aired in April 2007 and was on air for five seasons. After Jon and Kate divorced, the show was renamed Kate Plus 8.