The Inkcarceration festival arrives this year at the Ohio State Reformatory in Ohio, US, and will continue from July 14 to July 16, 2023.
It was announced via a post on the official Twitter page of the music and tattoo festival.
Tickets for Inkcarceration 2023 are currently available from the official website, inkcarceration.com. Tickets come in two varieties: weekend passes and single-day general passes.
The three-day weekend passes are priced at $219 and $239 plus processing fees of $49 and come with one GA wristband for all three days of the festival. The three-day weekend VIP passes are priced at 499$ and similarly, come with a VIP wristband for the entirety of the festival.
Day passes are priced at $109.99 and come with a wristband valid for the day of the event the pass is purchased for. Meanwhile, camping passes cost $499 plus processing fees.
Tattoo artist bookings are separate and can be accessed via the Tattoo X page on inkcarceration.com.
The festival is being headlined by Limp Bizkit, Pantera, and Slipknot.
Slipknot and Pantera at the lineup for Inkcarceration 2023
This year's festival will be headlined by the rap-rock band Limp Bizkit on day one, while the heavy metal bands Pantera and Slipknot will headline days two and three respectively.
Here's the full line-up and the dates the bands are performing on:
July 14, 2023 (Day one) :
- Limp Bizkit
- Volbeat
- Highly Suspect
- Coal Chamber
- Hatebreed,
- P.O.D.
- Slaughter To Prevail
- We Came As Romans
- Fit For A King
- Chelsea Grin
- Kublai Khan TX
- Vended
- Mothica
- A Killer’s Confession
- Thousand Below
- Fox Lake
- Violent New Breed
- Dark Signal
- Lonewolf
- Sid Stratton
- Southbound Beretta
- Bittersweet Revenge.
July 15, 2023 (Day two):
- Pantera
- Lamb Of God
- In This Moment
- Motionless In White
- Underoath
- The Ghost Inside
- Suicide Silence
- Memphis May Fire
- Mushroomhead
- Fire From The Gods
- The Violent
- Varials
- Woe Is Me
- Like Moths To Flames
- Uncured
- Heartsick
- Asava
- Set For Tomorrow
- Fight From Within
- Half Heard Voices
- Harmless Habit
- Ghostatic.
July 16, 2023 (Day three)
- Slipknot
- Megadeth
- Bush
- Flyleaf with Lacey Sturm
- Asking Alexandria
- Wage War
- GWAR
- Crown The Empire
- 10 Years
- Fame On Fire
- Dayseeker
- Gideon
- Eva Under Fire
- Slay Squad
- Last Of Our Kind
- Clifford
- Nerv
- Scarlett O’Hara
- More Than Never
- Traverse The Abyss
- Frayle
- God Of Nothing
- Darkhorse Saloon.
More than music at Inkcarceration 2023
Besides music performances, the festival will also play host to tattoo artists, with nightly competitions on each day of the festival.
The competition will be hosted by Jennifer 'Jancity' Arroyo, while Caleb Neff, Brian Adamson, and Mat Helton will be the judges.
The following tattooists will take part in the competition:
- 1st Order Tattoo Co
- Bad Boy Tattoo
- Bare Knuckle Tattoo
- Black Label Custom Tattooing
- Bleeding Black tattoo
- Casually Tragick
- Darklite Studios
- Darkside Tattoo
- Embellish Tattoo Co
- Envious Ink
- Eve's Ink tattoo and Permament Makeup
- Golden Boy Tattoo
- Golden Cardinal Gallery
- Iconic Tattoo
- Imperial tattoo
- Impulsive Ink
- Ink element Studio
- Ink Therapy
- Kit Marlow Ink
- Last Moon Tattoo
- Major Ink Tattoo Studio
- NBV ink
- No Quarter Trading Post
- Primitive Addiction Tattoo
- Raditattoo Me Tattoo & Repair
- SIn On Skin
- Tattoo Therapy
- Tommy Guns Tattoo
- Vegvisir Body Art
The festival will also have complimentary tours of the reformatory and Escape from Blood Prison, a 45-minute-long haunted house guided walk for horror fans. During the tour, guests are taken through the most haunted places in the prison.
The festival will also feature a selection of gourmet foods and beverages.