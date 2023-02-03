The Inkcarceration festival arrives this year at the Ohio State Reformatory in Ohio, US, and will continue from July 14 to July 16, 2023.

It was announced via a post on the official Twitter page of the music and tattoo festival.

Tickets for Inkcarceration 2023 are currently available from the official website, inkcarceration.com. Tickets come in two varieties: weekend passes and single-day general passes.

The three-day weekend passes are priced at $219 and $239 plus processing fees of $49 and come with one GA wristband for all three days of the festival. The three-day weekend VIP passes are priced at 499$ and similarly, come with a VIP wristband for the entirety of the festival.

Day passes are priced at $109.99 and come with a wristband valid for the day of the event the pass is purchased for. Meanwhile, camping passes cost $499 plus processing fees.

Tattoo artist bookings are separate and can be accessed via the Tattoo X page on inkcarceration.com.

The festival is being headlined by Limp Bizkit, Pantera, and Slipknot.

Slipknot and Pantera at the lineup for Inkcarceration 2023

This year's festival will be headlined by the rap-rock band Limp Bizkit on day one, while the heavy metal bands Pantera and Slipknot will headline days two and three respectively.

Here's the full line-up and the dates the bands are performing on:

July 14, 2023 (Day one) :

Limp Bizkit

Volbeat

Highly Suspect

Coal Chamber

Hatebreed,

P.O.D.

Slaughter To Prevail

We Came As Romans

Fit For A King

Chelsea Grin

Kublai Khan TX

Vended

Mothica

A Killer’s Confession

Thousand Below

Fox Lake

Violent New Breed

Dark Signal

Lonewolf

Sid Stratton

Southbound Beretta

Bittersweet Revenge.

July 15, 2023 (Day two):

Pantera

Lamb Of God

In This Moment

Motionless In White

Underoath

The Ghost Inside

Suicide Silence

Memphis May Fire

Mushroomhead

Fire From The Gods

The Violent

Varials

Woe Is Me

Like Moths To Flames

Uncured

Heartsick

Asava

Set For Tomorrow

Fight From Within

Half Heard Voices

Harmless Habit

Ghostatic.

July 16, 2023 (Day three)

Slipknot

Megadeth

Bush

Flyleaf with Lacey Sturm

Asking Alexandria

Wage War

GWAR

Crown The Empire

10 Years

Fame On Fire

Dayseeker

Gideon

Eva Under Fire

Slay Squad

Last Of Our Kind

Clifford

Nerv

Scarlett O’Hara

More Than Never

Traverse The Abyss

Frayle

God Of Nothing

Darkhorse Saloon.

More than music at Inkcarceration 2023

Besides music performances, the festival will also play host to tattoo artists, with nightly competitions on each day of the festival.

The competition will be hosted by Jennifer 'Jancity' Arroyo, while Caleb Neff, Brian Adamson, and Mat Helton will be the judges.

The following tattooists will take part in the competition:

1st Order Tattoo Co

Bad Boy Tattoo

Bare Knuckle Tattoo

Black Label Custom Tattooing

Bleeding Black tattoo

Casually Tragick

Darklite Studios

Darkside Tattoo

Embellish Tattoo Co

Envious Ink

Eve's Ink tattoo and Permament Makeup

Golden Boy Tattoo

Golden Cardinal Gallery

Iconic Tattoo

Imperial tattoo

Impulsive Ink

Ink element Studio

Ink Therapy

Kit Marlow Ink

Last Moon Tattoo

Major Ink Tattoo Studio

NBV ink

No Quarter Trading Post

Primitive Addiction Tattoo

Raditattoo Me Tattoo & Repair

SIn On Skin

Tattoo Therapy

Tommy Guns Tattoo

Vegvisir Body Art

The festival will also have complimentary tours of the reformatory and Escape from Blood Prison, a 45-minute-long haunted house guided walk for horror fans. During the tour, guests are taken through the most haunted places in the prison.

The festival will also feature a selection of gourmet foods and beverages.

