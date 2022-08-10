Instant Dream Home cast: Meet Danielle Brooks and others from the Netflix show

Netflix’s new home-building show, Instant Dream Home, is set to release on August 10 with eight 45-minute episodes. According to the show’s format, four prolific builders have taken on the challenge of building dream homes for people who have given back a lot to their community and continue to do so.

Instant Dream Home is named as such because the builders will be tasked with building homes within just 12 hours!

With Danielle Brooks as host and Adair Curtis, Erik Curtis, Nick Cutsumpas, and Paige Mobley as the builders, Instant Dream Home promises to be an entertaining watch.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

“Hosted by Danielle Brooks, Instant Dream Home is part home renovation show and part heist movie! A group of families are in for the surprise of their lives, with their homes about to be totally transformed and radically improved from ho-hum to OMG... in just one day!"

Let's take a detailed look at the cast members of the show:

1) Danielle Brooks — Host

Born on September 17, 1989, Danielle Brooks rose to popularity for her roles as Tasha "Taystee" Jefferson on the comedy-drama series Orange Is the New Black and Leota Adebayo on the superhero series Peacemaker.

Brooks, 32, is an actor and producer. She studied drama at the performing arts college, The Julliard School, and graduated in 2011. In 2015, she made her Broadway debut as Sofia in the revival of "The Color Purple" for which she received a Tony award nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical 2016.

Furthermore, she has also appeared in movies like Master of None, Girls, and Social Distance.

The Georgia-born actor is married to Dennis Gelin and also shares a daughter with him.

2) Adair Curtis – Interior Designer

Adair Curtis, 42, is known for appearing in shows like Styling Hollywood (2019), Access Hollywood (1996), and Black Love (2017). The Los Angeles native is the co-founder and chief executive of JSN Studios.

Curtis has a degree in Digital Media Marketing Strategy from New York University. In 2009, he became the brand manager at Def Jam Enterprises, LLC. After working there for three years, he joined Rush Communications as their Vice President.

In May 2013, he joined All Def Manager as their general manager. Since 2014, the Instant Dream Home cast member has been working for JSN Studio.

He shares a baby son with his husband Jason Bolden, who is a celebrity stylist.

3) Nick Custumpas – Exterior Designer

The author of the book, Plant Coach: The Beginner’s Guide To Caring for Plants and the Planet, Nick is a full-time plant coach, urban gardener, and landscape designer. He has a bachelor’s degree in psychology and has also minored in leadership and entrepreneurship from Tufts University.

The planteneur has worked tremendously towards the environment. He is the founder of Farmer Nick, a company that provides design services on planting. His mission is to give people the knowledge and confidence they need to create their own green spaces in the pursuit of environmental action and live a more eco-conscious lifestyle.

4) Erik Curtis – Carpenter

Erik is a professional woodworker, sculptor, and content creator in Philadelphia, PA. Erik, whose father was also involved in the carpentry business, has a degree in IP Journeyman, Carpentry/Carpenter from Camosun College.

In 1987, he became a full-time carpenter at Robin Curtis General Contracting. Finally, the Instant Dream Home cast member began his own construction business under the name Eric Curtis Construction Ltd in 1998 and serves as its president.

The carpenter has also taught at several notable schools around the country, including the Center for Furniture Craftsmanship and Lohr School of Woodworking.

5) Paige Mobley – Special Project Expert

Paige, 28, was born in Detroit, Birmingham. She majored in theater at Loyola Marymount, and while she is skilled in renovation, she is also connected to the entertainment business.

She is the daughter of photographer Paul Mobley, and has appeared in films like Gossip Girl (2012), and Transformers: Age of Extinction and was a guest Spokesperson for Will Forte and Carrie Underwood on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Moreover, she has also appeared in America’s Next Top Model.

Viewers can watch Instant Dream Home on Netflix.

