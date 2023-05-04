Instead of India Amarteifio in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, here are 3 actors who could have played the titular role

India Amarteifio essays the lead role in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, a spin-off of the highly successful Netflix show Bridgerton, which became one of the most-watched shows on the streaming platform, making a spin-off an obvious initiative. Bridgerton is set during the Regency era in England and follows eight siblings in pursuit of love and life partners.

Starring Jonathan Bailey, Rege-Jean Page, Simone Ashley, and Phoebe Dynevor in some of the many important roles, Bridgerton features some fantastic performances that make the most over-the-top and larger-than-life moments believable and real.

This feat has also caused expectations for the spin-off to be set fairly high in terms of the cast members, especially India Amarteifio.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story follows King George and his marriage to a young Queen - a union that brings about a lot of conflict, leading to England's high society completely transforming. India Amarteifio is set to play the lead role of a young Queen Charlotte with Golda Rosheuvel playing the Queen of the UK and Adjoa Adoh playing Lady Danbury.

Fans of Bridgerton are extremely excited to see what the makers have done to make Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story unique from Bridgerton while also keeping its vibe and themes faithful to the original show. Amidst the excitement, India Amarteifio has become a popular topic of discussion as audiences eagerly await the actor's portrayal of the complicated character.

Here are three other actors who could have been a good fit for India Amarteifio's role as Queen Charlotte.

Actors like India Amarteifio who could play Queen Charlotte in the Bridgerton spin-off

1) Patricia Allison

Patricia Allison (Image via IMDB)

Best known for her role as Ola in Sex Education, Patricia Allison boasts a long career that started at the age of ten. She first appeared in the production of Oliver Twist at the Royal Opera House. Allison then went on to gather a lot of experience while studying acting extensively and performing on stage as well as on screen.

Despite her vast knowledge of the craft and her proven abilities and qualifications, Patricia Allison has only been popular for her role as Ola. Her other roles include brief appearances on TV shows such as Les Miserables, Moving On, Unprecedented, His Dark Materials, and Extraordinary. In every one of her roles, Allison has proven to efficiently emote and portray the character in the most personal manner.

Patricia Allison would undoubtedly be a good choice for the role of Queen Charlotte considering her ability to fit into neat characters who are complicated deep down. Although India Amarteifio is younger than Allison, the latter's role as a high school student in Sex Education proves that she can easily fit into the shoes of a much younger character, while bringing the experience of an older actor.

2) Letitia Wright

Letitia Wright (Image via IMDB)

Bridgerton is a perfect blend of sensational and truthfully artistic, two schools of approach that Letitia Wright has proven she can adapt smoothly to. She is popularly known for her role as Shuri in MCU's Black Panther, while her most critically acclaimed performance remains her portrayal of a young traveler in an episode of Black Mirror, titled Black Museum.

Black Museum was one of the finest episodes of the series, mostly owing to Wright's performance and the fact that she brought about subtle and loud emotions all at once. She received a Primetime Emmy Nomination for her role in Black Mirror, making her even more popular across the world and a familiar face in Hollywood.

While Letitia Wright is also much older than India Amarteifio, her ability to play a very young traveler in Black Museum and her physical capabilities as portrayed in Black Panther, make her one of the most obvious options when casting for Queen Charlotte. She is also likely to balance the kind of grace that is expected of women in high society, along with the complex emotions and flaws that lie beneath the surface.

3) Jessica Sula

Jessica Sula (Image via IMDB)

Jessica Bianca Sula is most widely known for her portrayal of Grace Blood in the third generation of Skins, a teen-comedy that explores fairly complex issues such as generational trauma, familial dysfunction, mental health, sexuality, abuse, and adolescence. Although the themes seem very heavy for a comedy, Jessica Sula performs with utmost ease.

She also featured in M Night Shyamalan's horror film Split for a small role, which she managed to make extremely impactful through her performance. Although Sula made her debut in 2011, she has only played brief roles so far.

As is expected of India Amarteifio's performance as Queen Charlotte, Jessica Sula would also likely be able to put up a fine portrayal of the conflicted and complicated young Queen who chooses love over everything else. As the actress is used to playing more intense and emotionally charged roles, this could be a good relief and an opportunity to expose a new side of the actor in her.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will be released on Netflix on May 4, 2023. India Amarteifio's performance in the show is one of the most anticipated ones of the year so far, and it remains to be seen what the audience thinks of her.

