Invasion season 2 premiered about a month ago on Apple TV+ and is now set to drop season 2 episode 6 this Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at 12 am ET (tentative time). New episodes of the ten-part season are scheduled to air weekly until October 25, 2023.

Invasion returned after a two-year hiatus, and in the ongoing season, Earth is depicted as a wasteland ravaged by alien forces. The planet is under constant attack, and humans live in fear. The episodes present a back-and-forth war between the human species and the extraterrestrials.

The official synopsis, as per Apple TV+, reads,

"Earth is visited by an alien species that threatens humanity's existence. Events unfold in real time through the eyes of five ordinary people across the globe as they struggle to make sense of the chaos unraveling around them."

Helmed by Simon Kinberg and David Weil, the series features Golshifteh Farahani (Extraction on Netflix) in one of the lead roles alongside Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, and Paddy Holland, among others. The latest additions to the series' stellar cast are Enver Gjokaj, Nedra Marie Taylor, and Naian González Norvind.

Episode 6 of Apple TV+'s Invasion season 2 will see humanity face a new and evolved alien species

Last week, the fifth episode of Invasion season 2 hit the halfway mark, and the upcoming sixth episode titled Pressure Points might see some major developments in terms of the characters who are at war with the invasive alien and the general storyline. The past few episodes have been a back-and-forth struggle between the two species, and this development can benefit the plot's progress.

The official synopsis for Invasion season 2 episode 6, as per Rotten Tomatoes, states:

"Jamila and the gang reach the hospital and find a surprise; en route to Camp Pierce, the Movement gets caught in a savage attack."

A recap of Invasion season 2 episode 5

Previously, Invasion season 2 episode 5, titled A Voice From the Other Side, centered around Mitsuki as she attempted to make headway with the aliens. The enemy has evolved and is deadlier than before. The new species is unsusceptible to all human weapons and is multiplying rapidly.

While trying to make progress with her plan, Mitsuki caused the alien a great deal of pain as she tried to force it into revealing its true form. Following this, the alien turned red, started screaming, and ultimately communicated with her.

Mitsuki and the alien, who took the shape of a young girl, talked about the ongoing war. But the alien soon played music as a trick to overwhelm Mitsuki. In the next few events, the latter saw a spinning tunnel and a person on the other side. But she was pulled back before she could make contact with the mysterious individual.

Elsewhere, Rose and Trevante followed a mysterious trail of clues using one of Caspar's drawings. These clues led them to a peculiar farm, where they found Martin, an elderly farmer whose wife had been abducted. Soon, Martin was also taken away by the military.

On the other hand, Aneesha found herself in a predicament when her secrets started to spill as they searched for Sarah. Luke unintentionally disclosed secret information about his family. This led to the Movement members confronting Aneesha, as they suspected her of lying about her true identity.

What to expect in Invasion season 2 episode 6?

In the forthcoming sixth episode of Invasion season 2, Mitsuki's findings may cause chaos because now she believes the vision she had during the spiral was that of a human on the other end of the tunnel. This raises the possibility that there are humans on the other end of the alien portal. She will try to communicate with them again and will definitely face resistance from her friends.

Trevante will continue following clues using Caspar's notebook. Meanwhile, the Malik family and the Movement members will attack the military base to rescue Sarah. But the fact that humans might finally face the new and evolved alien species seems the most intriguing of all.

Invasion season 2 episode 6 will air on Apple TV+ this Wednesday, September 27, 2023.