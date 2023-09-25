Reservation Dogs season 3 episode 10 will be the last of the Rez Dogs as the coming-of-age comedy-drama finally draws to a close. The upcoming series finale is set to air on FX on Hulu this Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at 12 am ET (tentative time).

The critically acclaimed show explores contemporary Native American life and has received multiple award nominations over the years. It follows the escapades of four indigenous teens from rural Oklahoma who share the same dream of moving to the faraway lands of California after their friend Daniel's death.

Previously, in season 3, the Rez Dogs - Elora, Bear, Willie Jack, and Cheese - made it to California but found themselves stranded after their car got stolen and desperate to return home to Okern. After returning, the four teens face respective challenges concerning their personal aspirations as they struggle with friendships, families, and culture.

The Rez Dogs will take one last transformative journey in Reservation Dogs season 3 episode 10

The finale episode of Reservation Dogs season 3, titled Dig, which is slated to air on FX on Hulu this September 27, will see the Rez Dogs embark on their own definitive and transformative journeys within or outside the lands of Okern.

While not much has been revealed about the concluding episode, based on the previous events, it can be deduced that the forthcoming events will be nothing short of dramatic, hilarious, and adventurous.

A recap of Reservation Dogs season 3 episode 9

The past few episodes of Reservation Dogs season 3 have focused on certain pivotal episodes of the four Rez Dogs. Bear embarked on a solo journey to realize the value of his loyal and supportive friends, unlike Cheese, who was always sure that his friends wouldn't abandon him under any circumstances. Meanwhile, Willie Jack decided to learn from Old Man Fixico to take on his work after him.

Lastly, episode 9, titled Elora's Dad, witnessed the return of her prodigal father and focused entirely on the duo. Elora, who was struggling with the funding of her college course, learned that to avail of the scholarship, her father, Rick, must sign the documents. She eventually found him, and their meeting triggered an emotional sequence of events.

Elora learned why Rick left her and her mother in the first place. He took full responsibility for leaving her behind all those years ago. Instead of making excuses for his actions, he accepted his flaws. Following this, the two try to learn about each other.

Rick, who has his own family now, told Elora that he did not intend to take her away from the Native American community. This answer from her white father gave the teenager more clarity about why he abandoned her. She eventually joined her estranged father's family for their ritual pizza meal and promised to visit them before leaving.

Since Reservation Dogs season 3 has already dealt with the Rez Dogs' narratives separately, centering on the intricate details of each of their lives. The upcoming finale will focus on a proper farewell for the cherished but troublesome characters. Elora, Bear, Willie Jack, and Cheese will embark on their respective profound journeys as they finally leave their past struggles behind.

Cast and other details about Reservation Dogs season 3

Reservation Dogs season 3 "is full of road trips, bathroom wisdom, unexpected fathers, boarding schools, Bigfoot, rumors, revenge, and healing," as per Whattowatch.

An official synopsis for the final season reads:

"This season, the Rez Dogs find themselves stranded in Cali and have to figure out their way back home. After making it back to Okern, Elora considers the idea of college, Bear comes across a conspiracy theorist named Maximus, Willie Jack grows more invested in healing her community and Cheese, well, he still lives with his grandmother who's not his grandmother."

It further says:

"Meanwhile, the aunties, uncles and elders explore their pasts and try to heal old wounds. We learn more about tribal cop Big; cannabis-loving Brownie; physics-obsessed Bucky; the enigmatic Deer Lady; Bear's mom Rita and her cousin Teenie; Willie Jack's dad Leon; Daniel's mom Hokti; medicine man Old Man Fixico; junkyard prophet Kenny Boy; gum-smacking Bev; and ride-less rap duo Mose and Mekko."

Created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, the main cast of Reservation Dogs includes Devery Jacobs as Elora Danan, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai as Bear Smallhill, Paulina Alexis as Willie Jack, and Lane Factor as Cheese. Elva Guerra as Jackie. The remaining cast members are Zahn McClarnon as Big, Gary Farmer as Brownie, Wes Studi as Bucky, and Sarah Podemski as Rita, among others.

In the penultimate episode of season 3, Ethan Hawke made a guest appearance as Elora's dad Rick. Hawke's feature was one of the many star-studded appearances, which include actors such as Lily Gladstone, Megan Mullally, Evan Adams, Graham Greene, and Brandon Boyd.

Reservation Dogs season 3 episode 10 (finale) airs this Wednesday, September 27, 2023, on FX on Hulu.