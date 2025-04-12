Is A Goofy Movie live action film releasing in 2026? Viral poster debunked

Reports of a live-action remake of the 1995 animated film A Goofy Movie have been going viral on social media for some time. However, the news is not true since Disney has not announced any such project for now.

Notably, the report started trending when the official page of Qbanguy on Facebook shared an AI-generated poster featuring the main character Max alongside his crush, Roxanne. The picture included the title of the film with a potential release date, mentioned as summer 2026. The caption of the post reads:

“Disney can be saved!!”

The report was revealed to be fake since Qbanguy's Facebook page features similar posts shared occasionally, which include posters of sequels and live-action remakes that have not been announced by any production company so far.

One of the posts also featured a poster of a Tangled remake, another film by Disney, scheduled for release in May next year. Apart from that, the page has even shared opinions related to certain events associated with the entertainment industry over the last few months.

While the poster of A Goofy Movie has already gone viral, Disney has yet to share a response. Although the report was not true, the comments section of Qbanguy’s Facebook post was flooded with responses, with a few people expressing their excitement for the film.

A Goofy Movie cast members celebrate the 30th anniversary of the original film

The reports of a live-action remake went viral around a few days after the cast members of the musical adventure fantasy film appeared together in a video titled On The Road Again: A Goofy Movie 30th Anniversary.

The video was shared through the official YouTube channel of Disney, where the cast members recalled the moments when the film was being made. Bill Farmer, who gave his voice to the main character and has been associated with different Goofy projects over the years, was also featured in the video.

In the video, Bill said that people usually connect themselves to the second lead character, Max, voiced by Jason Marsden, when they are young. He further stated that people eventually relate to his character when they become parents. Farmer also opened up on how his life changed after the film and said:

“I am so proud that people come up to me all the time and say, ‘A Goofy Movie changed my life. I couldn’t talk to my dad until that movie came out. It became our movie.’”

Farmer said that the importance of the film remained the same for him since the time it was released in theatres, adding that it has grown with time. In another interview with People magazine on April 11, 2025, the comedian and voice actor stated that he never expected the film to leave an impact on the lives of so many people.

“I didn’t have quite that sense, but I knew that it was important because I had taken my son to this particular screening, and it was in Walt Disney’s actual theater in the animation building on the lot and after the movie was over, lights came up and my son was crying a little bit.”

Bill said that when he spoke to his son and questioned him about the reasons for getting emotional, Farmer’s son said that when Goofy went over the waterfall, he felt like the incident happened with his father.

Although A Goofy Movie was a moderate success at the box office when it was released, the film managed to become a cult classic over the years. The film was directed by Kevin Lima.

