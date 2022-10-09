Is Bird Brown of Alaskan Bush People okay now? Health condition explored ahead of Season 14 episode 2 premiere

Fans were ecstatic as Alaskan Bush People premiered its 14th season on Sunday, October 2, 2022. However, the premiere episode of the hit series delivered shocking news from one of the cast members that upset longtime fans and viewers alike. The episode witnessed Bird Brown go through a major health scare.

In the premiere episode, it was revealed that Bird is sick. She has been hiding her sickness and abdominal pain from her family for a significant amount of time. After being convinced and persuaded to visit a hospital by her sister, Rain Brown, she got herself checked and was advised to change the course of her life.

Doctors at the hospital called her following her MRI test results and revealed that Bird had two cystic tumors in her ovaries and needed to have a hysterectomy.

Bird Brown's diagnosis: Details on types, symptoms and treatment of ovarian cysts

In Alaskan Bush People, Bird was diagnosed with having two borderline cysts in her ovaries. Keep reading to find out more details on the condition.

An individual having ovarian cysts doesn't entail that they have or will develop ovarian cancer. Many women get ovarian cysts or benign ovarian tumors at some point in their reproductive years, and many don't develop into cancer.

Ovaries are small organs located deep within the pelvis. Eggs grow inside them in a sac or follicle. During ovulation, after the egg has been released from the sac, the sac sometimes doesn't dissolve and is filled with air or fluid to develop into a cyst. Some cysts go unnoticed and often have mild symptoms.

Although relatively rare, some ovarian cysts are malignant and turn into cancer. The treatment will depend on the type and doctor's recommendation.

There are several types of cysts and tumors:

Functional cysts - Follicle and Corpus luteum cysts - Follicle cyst is formed when an egg fails to break off the sac and are generally benign. Corpus luteum cysts develop when a sac closes up after releasing its egg, allowing fluid to accumulate inside. Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) - These are formed when the matured eggs are not released from sacs. The sacs grow larger and may develop into multiple cysts. Ovarian endometriomas - Endometrial tissue lining your uterus grows into other areas of the body. Ovarian cystadenomas - Liquid-filled cysts develop in the surface of the ovary. Ovarian dermoid cysts - Made up of a variety of different cell types.

Symptoms of having ovarian cysts and possibly ovarian cancer include:

Abdominal swelling or bloating Painful intercourse Abdominal pressure and pain Menstrual irregularities Feeling overstuffed or having trouble eating Frequent or urgent urination

Treatment for the same will differ from person to person. These include diet changes, exercise, surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation.

What is Bird Brown from Alaskan Bush People suffering with?

Bird shared with her followers in the premiere episode that she had developed a borderline tumor in her ovaries, which meant it hadn't crossed into the cancerous stage yet but could turn into one anytime. The two tumors weighed eight and four pounds and were pushing on her organs. She needed to have a surgery and undergo a hysterectomy to get them removed.

The surgeons left her ovaries intact but had to remove her appendix and abdominal ball. They also revealed that the chances of her tumors returning was higher than 50%. Bird received treatment at the University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle under the care of Dr. Renata Urban.

Dr. Renata explained that the risk of Bird developing cancer will remain high if she doesn't get a hysterectomy, which also means that she can never conceive children. The reality star was left to decide whether to get a hysterectomy and lose the ability to conceive or she does not get a hysterectomy so she can have kids but risk getting cancer.

The cast members of Alaskan Bush People, including her brothers Bam, Bear, Gabe, and Noah Brown, showed their support by sharing stories of Bird from their childhood. Her mother, Ami, stayed beside her throughout the treatment process to support the star at this tumultuous time in her life.

Keep watching Alaskan Bush People Season 14 every Sunday at 9 pm ET on Discovery Channel.

