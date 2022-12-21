“Is this your boyfriend?”: RHOP’s Robyn Dixon comments on Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson’s Instagram photo amid dating rumors

Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) star Ashley Darby recently posted a picture with Winter House star Luke Gulbranson amid their dating rumors. The photo received a lot of responses from fellow reality TV members, including Cynthia Bailey and fellow Potomac co-stars Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon.

The latter even commented:

"Ok so is this your boyfriend?"

The photo was also well-received by fans, who have been rooting for the pair to get together.

Ashley and Luke sparked dating rumors after they were spotted together at BravCon 2022. Since then, they have been spotted spending time together, but the duo are yet to confirm their relationship status. By the looks of it, however, fans and the reality TV club have a hint of what's going on between the two.

On the professional front, Ashley is currently on season 7 of Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP), while Luke was last seen on the recently wrapped season 2 of Winter House.

Netizens and Bravolebrities shower love on Ashley Darby's photo with Luke Gulbranson

On Tuesday, December 20, 2022, Ashley posted a picture of herself and Luke, sending fans and fellow reality TV personalities into a frenzy. Along with the post, the RHOP star also posted several stories where she was seen spending some quality time with the Winter House star in the cozy winter weather in Minnesota.

Ashley captioned the photo:

“The definition of a winter wonderland ❄️ I didn’t know I missed snow so much! “Thank you for showing me the beauty of Minnesota! ♥️”

Ashley also posted a story about Christmas goodies sent by Luke, wishing her fans and followers a Merry Christmas. Fans and Bravolebrities took to the comment section and flooded the same with encouraging comments for the couple:

Fans and TV personalities comment on Ashley and Luke's picture (Screenshot from ashleyboalchdarby/Instagram)

A timeline of Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson's interactions

Ashley and Luke sparked dating rumors after they were seen hanging out together at BravoCon 2022. The appearance also had them meet for the first time in person after Bravo host Andy Cohen decided to act upon a fan request to set them up together on an earlier episode of Watch What Happens Live (WWHL).

During BravoCon's Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) panel, Ashley shared that she and the Winter House star had hit it off at a party the night before. Luke, for his part, gave an update to fans and followers about where they stood after his appearance on WWHL alongside Kyle Cooke in November 2022.

Luke stated that he approached her first after hearing Ashley confess on a different WWHL episode that she had a crush on him. Describing her "best quality," he said:

"She's tons of fun and outgoing. She's got a great smile."

The Winter House star further stated that the duo were getting to know each other and that he hadn't seen her outside of Facetime since BravoCon. He said:

"In the evening, when we have some free time, we tend to chat a little bit. We're getting to know each other. I mean, she's down there [in the greater Washington, D.C. area], I'm up here [in New York City]. You gotta spend time doing that."

The Bravo duo then got to spend some quality time together as they went on several dates, including a Washington Capitals game at Capital One Arena, and were accompanied by Summer House couple Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke. They also attended several NFL and NHL games together.

The pair frequently appear on each other's Instagram stories and it remains to be seen if they will make their relationship official soon. The two have been one of the most popular Bravo crossovers this year, with Bravo TV also sharing a few pictures of the duo now and then on their social media handles.

