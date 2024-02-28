Is it Cake? Season 3 : Release date, where to stream, episode count and more

Is It Cake? has been renewed for a third season by Netflix earlier this year and is all set to premiere on Friday, March 29, 2024.

The show debuted on Netflix back in March 2022 and was based on a popular meme relating to hilarious confection defection. The upcoming season is expected to feature a new group of talented bakers and confectioners pushing the boundaries with their skill and craftsmanship.

Here's everything we know about the upcoming season of the show on Netflix.

What's the latest buzz about Is It Cake? on Netflix?

Netflix's Is It Cake? is a game-style cooking competition series created by Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz. The show follows competitors as they attempt to reproduce the appearance of a genuine item in the cake they bake, drawing inspiration from their namesake viral internet meme.

The competitor who cooks the cake is eliminated if the judges correctly identify which of the identical-looking objects is the cake. The show's first season debuted on March 18, 2022, and its second season on June 30, 2023.

The upcoming season of the Netflix show promises bigger cakes, more ambitious bakes, and higher stakes. A fresh group of bakers will push the limits of culinary artistry by producing incredibly lifelike cakes that will confuse and deceive viewers in an attempt to win the grand prize.

Is It Cake? Season 3 streaming options explored

The upcoming season will be exclusively available for streaming on Netflix. At $6.99 a month, Netflix's ad-supported plan gives users access to a variety of material with no commercial breaks.

The $15.49/month ad-free subscription plan allows continuous viewing. Additionally, Netflix has a premium subscription plan with additional features and perks for $22.99 per month.

Is It Cake? episode count and host revealed

The third season of the Netflix show is expected to have eight episodes in total.

Saturday Night Live fame Mikey Day will again oversee the fondant-fueled mayhem as competitors try to trick a fresh group of special guests with incredibly realistic cakes that look like commonplace items.

What is Is It Cake? on Netflix all about?

The show is based on the same-named, widely shared internet joke that gained popularity on TikTok and YouTube. A common product or food item is disguised as a cake as part of the fad, and others are challenged with figuring out which is real.

Each episode features multiple objects given to the participants and celebrity judges, with a cake duplicate sitting among the actual things. To compete, three entrants must bake a cake that accurately mimics the appearance of an item chosen for that show in under eight hours. After that, three different sets of identical objects are shown to the celebrity judges in sets of five.

One cake made by a participant on that day is included in each batch of five. If the judges correctly identify the object as a cake, the participant is eliminated from the show. To break a tie when more than one competitor tricks the judges, the judges then choose a winner based on cake quality.

Every episode's winner receives $5,000, with the possibility of earning an extra $5,000 if they can properly distinguish between two virtually identical bundles of cash that are actually cakes.

Is It Cake? Season 3 premieres on Friday, March 29, 2024 on Netflix.