Is Eli Roth's Thanksgiving suitable for kids? Rating explored 

The holiday season officially begins on Thanksgiving, and director Eli Roth is ready with another project. The director, who is well-known for helming slasher horror movies like Hostel and Cabin Fever, put out yet another horror movie called Thanksgiving.

Eli Roth's fake trailer for the campy double feature Grindhouse, which was helmed by Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez, served as the inspiration for his latest film Thanksgiving. The parody trailer featured a variety of footage from different types of filmmakers. Eli Roth had been waiting for the right opportunity to turn his 2007 parody trailer for the film Grindhouse into a feature-length picture since 2007. After twenty years, Eli Roth's fictitious trailer finally culminated into a full-length feature.

The film is full of gore and violence and is meant for only a mature audience as it will induce some jarring images in the minds of children. The film has been given an 'R' rating upon its release making it only suitable for adults.

"Strong Bloody Horror Violence and Gore" is the reason why Eli Roth's Thanksgiving is rated 'R'

Eli Roth's Thanksgiving is a slasher film through and through and that means that audiences can expect a high level of violence and bloodiness in the film. The trailer for the newly released film already gave audiences a glimpse of the gore they could expect. Given the way the trailer appears, it should come as no surprise that the film will take viewers on a suspenseful and terrifying journey while they watch a masked killer terrorize the people of Massachusetts.

Patrick Dempsey plays the town sheriff in the trailer. The character will be shown attempting to crack the case of the serial killer and putting his own life in danger to do so. It's safe to predict that viewers will have an extremely exciting time. The plot opens with a catastrophe that triggers a string of heinous killings in a small Massachusetts community. The film will tell the tale of John Carver, a menacing serial killer who arrives in the little town with the horrible purpose of starting a killing spree on Thanksgiving.

Unabashedly gory, this film features intense slasher and horror sequences with shooting, stabbing, and other startlingly realistic acts of violence. There is a lot of blood and violence, so it is definitely for the faint-hearted.

A still from the film (image via TriStar Pictures)

Thanksgiving explores extremely unsettling themes, including the horrifically dismembered, cooked, and burned bodies of people. The film presents a relentless and unnerving picture of horror through graphic scenes of disfigured corpses and body parts. The film's explicit sexual content, which is completely improper for young audiences in addition to its brutal violence, further establishes its inappropriateness for younger people.

The film's official R rating makes it quite evident that it is not appropriate for younger audiences. The film opens with several powerful and graphic sequences that make it clear that its subject is mature.

The R rating makes the film more intense for those who prefer a more intense cinematic experience, but it also means that not all audiences will enjoy it. Before letting younger kids watch this exciting and sophisticated story, parents should think about the rating and content.

Eli Roth's Thanksgiving is currently playing across theaters. The film was released on November 17, 2023.