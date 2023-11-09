Is Fraser Olender returning for Below Deck season 11? Details explored

Below Deck season 11 will have the superyacht St. David, spearheaded by Captain Kerry Titheradge from Below Deck Adventure, set sail in the crystal-clear waters of Grenada. Captain Kerry will be supported by a crew comprising four stews, three deckhands, and one chef.

Fraser Olender has been a recurring cast member in the franchise since his first appearance in season 9. He created a strong first impression as Second Stew, earning him the position of Chief Stew in season 10. He will most definitely return in the upcoming season 11, hopping aboard St. David as the Chief yet again.

Fraser has been a heartthrob ever since fans first saw him, and they kept track of his whereabouts from his extensive travels, all of which were captured immaculately on social media.

In conversation about the new installment during Bravocon 2023, Fraser teased it would be "unexpected, challenging, and saucy."

Below Deck: The reigning Chief Stew, Fraser Olender returns

Below Deck season 11, set to release on February 5, 2024, is bringing back some familiar faces and many new ones. Making his appearance in the original series after captaining the boat in Below Deck Adventure, is Captain Kerry Titheradge. Joining him as heads of the interior and exterior teams are Chief Stew Fraser Olender and Bosun Jamie Sayed.

Fraser Olender is someone Below Deck fans will never forget owing to his admirable work style. He was introduced to the audience in season 9, where he was the Second Stew. During that charter season, Fraser worked under both Captain Lee Rosbach and Captain Sean Meagher, who covered for Captain Lee when he was in bad health. He was given several opportunities to do service, which he excelled at.

In Below Deck season 10, he was promoted to the position of Chief Stew, where he outperformed under the supervision of Captain Lee, who had made a full return after recovering from his health issues. This made Fraser Olender the first openly gay Chief Stew in the franchise.

The reigning Chief will return for Season 11 and promised it would be an absolute roller coaster ride in Bravocon on November 5, 2023. He will lead a team of three stews: Cat Baugh, Xandi Olivier, and Barbie Pascual. Fraser referred to the upcoming season as "unexpected, challenging, and saucy," teasing potential romances, revelations, and lots of drama, of course.

The deck crew will welcome back the apparent "pot-stirrer" of season 10, Ben Willoughby. During the Below Deck panel discussion at the event, Fraser was asked about his views on getting another chance to work with Ben. He expressed that while Ben does cause chaos sometimes, he's an "amazing yachtie and an amazing worker." He hopes they can set the drama aside and focus on the job.

Season 11 will feature one captain, four members of the interior team, three on deck, and one chef. They include Captain Kerry, Chief Stew Fraser, Bosun Jamie, and Chef Anthony. The interior team features Cat, Xandi, and Barbara, led by Fraser, and the deck team led by Jamie will comprise Ben, Marie, and Kyle.

Below Deck, season 11 will be sure to bring explosions, tension, and very demanding charter guests. The recent seasons of the franchise have seen numerous firings, which could potentially occur in the upcoming installment too. With all the information that's out there, one thing's for sure: the fans are in for a treat.

Season 11 will release on February 5, 2024, at 9 PM ET on Bravo.