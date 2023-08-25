"Is he going to date Scooter Braun now?": Hilarious Pete Davidson reactions ensue as SNL star reportedly breaks up with Chase Sui Wonders

American comedian Pete Davidson and actress Chase Sui Wonders have reportedly broken up after dating for less than a year. On August 24, media outlet People Magazine published a report citing a source that confirmed that the 29-year-old star is single again after making headlines with his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star.

The insider said:

"He's single again. He's out and about and doing really well."

Expand Tweet

The duo first crossed paths in 2021 while working on the film Bodies Bodies Bodies and sparked romance rumors in December 2022. They were photographed enjoying at Madison Square Garden while attending a New York Rangers game alongside Rachel Sennot. In January 2023, the couple was spotted going to Universal Studios and having lunch in New York City, among other places, before going on a romantic trip to Hawaii.

Although the duo never discussed their relationship in public, a source told US Weekly in January 2023 that the duo had an "insane chemistry" on the set of Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, even on-and-off-cameras. They also starred together in Pete Davidson's series, Bupkis, in May 2023.

However, the news of Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders' breakup sparked hilarious reactions online, and one of them commented:

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders' breakup. (Photo via @PopBase/X)

X users react to Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders' split

Expand Tweet

After the news of Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders' breakup went viral, X users reacted hilariously. Several users mocked Davidson for his short relationships, stating he cannot hold the long ones and keeps changing girls "every two weeks."

Others said it was "bound to happen," with some stating they have lost count of how many girls he has dated so far.

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Davidson and Wonders' breakup. (Photo via @PopBase/X)

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Davidson and Wonders' breakup. (Photo via @PopBase/X)

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Davidson and Wonders' breakup. (Photo via @PopBase/X)

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Davidson and Wonders' breakup. (Photo via @PopBase/X)

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Davidson and Wonders' breakup. (Photo via @PopBase/X)

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Davidson and Wonders' breakup. (Photo via @PopCrave/X)

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Davidson and Wonders' breakup. (Photo via @PopCrave/X)

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Davidson and Wonders' breakup. (Photo via @PopCrave/X)

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Davidson and Wonders' breakup. (Photo via @PopCrave/X)

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Davidson and Wonders' breakup. (Photo via @PopCrave/X)

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Davidson and Wonders' breakup. (Photo via @PopCrave/X)

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Davidson and Wonders' breakup. (Photo via @PopCrave/X)

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Davidson and Wonders' breakup. (Photo via @PopCrave/X)

While speaking to Jon Berthnal for the Real Ones podcast in March 2023, Pete Davidson said that his time at Saturday Night Live had somewhat been tainted because of the constant media scrutiny surrounding his love life. Expressing that he feels like a "loser," the comic said:

"I'm in my 20's and I've dated people. And for some reason, that's very crazy and interesting to people. I don't think it's interesting. I've been in show business for, like, half my life almost — for 14 or 15 years and on a national TV show. In 12 years I've dated 10 people. I don't think that's that crazy, but to some people, that's very interesting. That became all anyone would talk about."

While Davidson's name has been attached to several ladies over the past few years, his most prominent relationship was with Kim Kardashian after she got divorced from her husband, rapper Kanye West.

The duo's relationship was under severe scrutiny not just by the media but also West. They broke up in August 2022 after almost a year of dating.