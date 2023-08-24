“Thanos was right”: AI Text With Jesus app sparks hilarious reactions online

A new AI app called "Text With Jesus" has gone viral, prompting hilarious reactions from netizens. The AI app was launched in July by a Los Angeles-based app development company, Catloaf Software. The AI app resembles an instant messaging app, but with biblical characters demonstrated with faces created using artificial intelligence.

The characters include Jesus Christ, the Apostles, the Holy Family, the prophets, Moses, Job, Ruth, and some others. The app simulates conversations with these Biblical figures and allows users to ask questions or confide in them on the app.

Expand Tweet

Whether the users are seeking some advice in their personal or professional life, or if they are dealing with any other complex issues, the app lets them have a conversation with a Biblical figure. When people tell the app about their issues, Text With Jesus makes the Biblical figure respond in an elaborate, thoughtful manner using at least one verse from the Bible. However, there are certain limits on what questions users can ask the characters.

Some of the Biblical characters such as Mary Magdalene are only accessible for a conversation in the premium version of the app, which is priced at $2.99 a month. Not only Jesus and the Holy figures, one can also interact with the devil by activating the “Chat With Satan” option. In this feature, Satan adds a smiling emoji with horns to each of his texts.

Needless to say, when they found out about it, netizens had mixed reactions to this app. One X user commented on Daily Loud's post about "Text With Jesus" and wrote that Thanos was right.

AI app to chat with Jesus or Satan sparks hilarious reactions online. (Image via X/@DailyLoud)

Text With Jesus app sparks memefest online

People responded to the AI app with hilarious memes. Some asked why speaking to the devil is monetized on the app when one can speak to Jesus for free. They also asked what is something that Satan knows but Jesus doesn't as they needed to pay for that option. Some joked about what modern-day technology has come to be.

AI app to chat with Jesus or Satan sparks hilarious reactions online. (Image via X/@DailyLoud)

AI app to chat with Jesus or Satan sparks hilarious reactions online. (Image via X/@DailyLoud)

AI app to chat with Jesus or Satan sparks hilarious reactions online. (Image via X/@DailyLoud)

AI app to chat with Jesus or Satan sparks hilarious reactions online. (Image via X/@DailyLoud)

AI app to chat with Jesus or Satan sparks hilarious reactions online. (Image via X/@DailyLoud)

AI app to chat with Jesus or Satan sparks hilarious reactions online. (Image via X/@DailyLoud)

AI app to chat with Jesus or Satan sparks hilarious reactions online. (Image via X/@DailyLoud)

AI app to chat with Jesus or Satan sparks hilarious reactions online. (Image via X/@DailyLoud)

AI app to chat with Jesus or Satan sparks hilarious reactions online. (Image via X/@DailyLoud)

AI app to chat with Jesus or Satan sparks hilarious reactions online. (Image via X/@DailyLoud)

The creator of the Text With Jesus app sought help from ChatGPT

The CEO of Catloaf Software, Stéphane Peter said:

“We stir the AI and tell it: You are Jesus, or you are Moses, or whoever, and knowing what you already have in your database, you respond to the questions based on their characters.”

Peter founded the company in 2011 and has since built a number of other static applications incorporating historical figures. Some of his apps include Text From Oscar Wilde, Text From the Founding Fathers, and Text From Jesus. However, in these apps, users only receive quotes from these popular figures rather than being able to interact with the characters.

After ChatGPT broke the internet last year, Peter wondered how to use artificial intelligence to upgrade his app “Text From Jesus”. He began digging into OpenAI in February 2023, eventually creating a chatroom for Christian devotees, and transformed "Text From Jesus" to "Text With Jesus."

After the beta testing version of Text With Jesus was created, Peter invited some church leaders to try the app. Some of the pastors complained that certain responses did not incorporate Bible verse citations and added that the intonation of the messages sounded strange and uptight. However, the CEO said that the final version of the app received some positive feedback from professionals.

Regardless, Text With Jesus has managed to generate hilarious responses from social media users who seem to be having a lot of fun making memes about it.