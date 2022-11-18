Is Kandi & The Gang season 2 returning to Bravo? Kandi Burruss spills the beans

Kandi & The Gang is a spin-off series to The Real Housewives of Atlanta. The first season of the spin-off series followed Kandi Burruss, Todd, and the older cast members as they took viewers behind the scenes in Atlanta. It revolved around the OLG restaurant and, while the food was delicious, the cast served more drama.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta spin-off aired from March to May 2022. However, the show will not be returning to Bravo for another season.

The synopsis of Kandi & The Gang season one read:

"At Kandi Burruss-Tucker's OLG restaurant, the dishes never disappoint and neither does the drama. "Kandi & The Gang" follows Kandi, Todd and the "Old Lady Gang" behind the scenes at their famed Atlanta hot spot, serving up delicious soul food and juggling the colorful cast of characters who work there."

Kandi Burruss took to Amazon Live to talk about Kandi & The Gang

Kandi & The Gang will not be returning for another season on Bravo TV. The star of the show, Kandi Burruss, recently took to social media to talk about the cancelation of the show. The reality star was asked about the show by one of her fans and she said that the show will not be renewed for another season.

She said that the channel Bravo isn't bringing the show back.

Kandi & The Gang star added that she was very upset about it and didn’t want to talk further about it since she didn’t want to upset herself more.

When the series premiered, it earned an extremely low rating of 0.12 in the P18-49 demo and had just 491,000 viewers. The show had worse ratings than other spinoffs that the RHOA star starred in, including The Kandi Factory, Kandi’s Wedding, and Kandi’s Ski Trip.

In the season finale of the show, Rashad Roles aka Shardo was fired. Rashad was hired by Kandi and Todd to help with the front of the house at OLG, before which he was a host at another of Kandi’s restaurants. The star was fired after some members expressed concerns about his performance. DonJuan Clark had told Kandi, Todd, and Phillip that Shardo was drinking while on the job.

However, when he was confronted at the Friday Night Vibe event, he said that the allegations were not true.

He added:

"I wasn’t drinking while working, guys. It was after eight o’clock. I get off at eight o’clock. I cannot clock out unless a manager clocks me out. Y’all were having a meeting downstairs. And I had a drink."

However, the explanation did not sit well with Todd, who told Shardo to take responsibility for his actions.

Other staff members were also in favor of letting go of Shardo. When DonJuan asked Shawndreca Robinson if the Kandi & the Gang cast member committed a “terminatable offense” she said yes. She also said that he had taken money from a customer to move them up the line to be seated.

Kandi told him during the episode:

"Shardo, I like you. Everybody knows that. But at the same time, you can’t be doing stuff like drinking on the job. And you d*** sure can’t be taking money from people to get moved up on the line. That is an absolute no-no. I’ll fire a family member for taking money."

The cast of Kandi & The Gang got together six months after the event to catch up and update people about what they’ve been up to. However, the cast will not be returning to screens for another season after the show was canceled due to low ratings.

Poll : 0 votes