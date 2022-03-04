'Kandi & The Gang' full cast list: Kandi Burruss, Todd Tucker, and others from Bravo's reality show

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss is returning with her new show Kandi & The Gang on March 6. Kandi is a successful businesswoman who has successfully explored multiple careers. The 45-year-old songwriter believes in capitalizing on her earnings by starting new things. One such venture is the OLG (Old Lady Gang) restaurant in Atlanta.

Kandi & The Gang will feature Kandi and her husband Toddy Tucker, along with their family and staff, who are set to dive into the rush as they manage the restaurant and their personal lives.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Kandi & The Gang chronicles Kandi, Todd, and OLG’s dynamic staff as they face a much-needed change at the restaurant while juggling their career ambitions, larger-than-life personalities and personal lives. After being hit with a myriad of obstacles, Kandi and Todd step in with a plan to turn the tide. With tensions rising as family members don’t perform up to standards, a little tough love and a lot of restructuring will shake things up with the staff, whether they’re ready for it or not.”

Meet the cast of Kandi & The Gang

The series features clashes between “larger-than-life personalities” and will premiere at 9.00 ET/PT on Sunday, March 6.

The cast for the upcoming show will include Kandi’s mom Mama Joyce, who is the life of the party. She believes in living in the moment and spends a lot of time with her family. Mama Joyce frequently posts videos and pictures of her family members filled with love and warmth.

Feisty but loving Aunty Nora will also be a part of the show. She recently celebrated her 37th marriage anniversary. Nora is highly passionate about the OLG restaurant and visits it often.

Aunt Bertha is the side-eye queen of Atlanta and an integral member of the restaurant. Along with Aunt Nora and Mama Joyce, she is part of the strong and opinionated trio.

Meet the rest of the cast members of Kandi & The Gang

Viewers will see consultant Phillip Frempong spice up the show. Phillip's ideas from the restaurant Blaze Steak & Seafood will often clash with the rest of the staff.

The show also features Shawndreca Robinson, the salty hostess and CEO of eyewear brand Shadesbydreca. The hostess loves to post TikTok and Instagram content.

Known as the “workplace flirt,” manager Brandon Black is a gym freak. Kandi’s cousin Patrick Dallas, a parking lot manager and one-time OLG ladies’ man, will also be a part of the restaurant.

Dancer/bartender Dom’Unique Variety sometimes prioritizes dancing over her OLG duties. As a result, the gang occasionally gets a little annoyed by her, but they still love her.

Kandi & The Gang is produced by Truly Original, Kandi Koate Entertainment, and T Tucker Productions with Kandi Burruss. Todd Tucker, Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Lorraine Haughton-Lawson, Julie “Bob” Lombardi, Camilo Valdes, and Ronica Wynder are executive producers.

Edited by Siddharth Satish