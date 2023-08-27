Is Polo G retiring? Fans react as rapper weighs in on music future ahead of new album drop

Famous Chicago rapper Polo G is having thoughts about leaving his rap career behind. He believes that the music he loves has become unexciting. He recently expressed his feelings on Twitter. Polo G is set to release a new album called Hood Poet in September. After that, he might take retirement from the rap world.

He shared a statement via Twitter,

“This rap sh*t got so lame and watered down it ain’t no fun it no more.”

He further added in a follow-up tweet about his new album and retirement he said:

“Honestly after my Hood Poet album, I’m considering retiring from music so I appreciate everybody riding for me 10 fold"

Polo G, who comes from Chicago, has been making music for over five years and has done well. In 2018, his song Finer Things became incredibly popular and got a special Platinum award.

Another song he did with Lil Tjay, called Pop Out, got even more famous and got a more significant award, the Platinum award eight times! It even reached the Top 20 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, which is a big deal.

"Nah Polo G can't retire this early" Polo G fans reacted to his retirement news

Twitter is flooded with reactions after the rapper tweeted that he is considering retirement, which became the talk of the town, and fans are sharing their responses to it.

Fans can share their reactions that he should not retire this early. One fan requested not to quit and sent him wishes to find a new drive for his music. While on the other hand, one said his lyrics inspired him.

Even with all this success, he thinks about leaving because he's no longer finding the music world exciting. Let's see what he decides after his new album comes out in September. Until then, everything remains as a speculation.

Polo G is an American rapper known for his hit singles Finer Things and Pop Out

Polo G is an American rapper with massive success with multi-platinum albums and songs. He grew up in a tough part of Chicago called Cabrini-Green. Even though he faced difficulties, he started rapping when he was young. In 2017, he began sharing his songs online, but his hit song Finer Things changed everything. He wrote this inspiring song while he was in jail, and after he was released, he turned it into a video that became super popular.

His journey got even more significant when he signed a contract with Columbia Records. He released more songs that people loved, like Pop Out with Lil Tjay. This song made its way onto the Billboard charts.

His style is versatile; sometimes, he raps with a drill style and other times, he sings more like R&B. His debut album, Die a Legend, came out in 2019 and was a big hit. He continued making music, and his second album, The Goat, reached number two on the charts. His third album, Hall of Fame, came out in 2021 and went straight to number one!

In 2022, his song Distraction hit the charts, and he worked on many more songs, including collaborations. He kept growing and evolving. In 2023, he will release his fourth album, Hood Poet.

Polo G's journey from facing challenges in Chicago to becoming a chart-topping rapper is a story of determination, talent, and inspiration for upcoming rappers in the industry.