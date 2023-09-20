Is Sheldon's 'Bazinga' in The Big Bang Theory more than just a catchphrase? Exploring its origin in Young Sheldon

The Big Bang Theory brought us an array of iconic moments and catchphrases that have stood the test of time. One of the most popular sayings in the show, 'Bazinga', defined The Big Bang Theory and made it to the merchandise well. As it turns out, 'Bazinga' is more than just a catchphrase, as pointed out in season 2 episode 10.

The second season of Young Sheldon showcased a brief moment featuring Iain Armitage, the young Sheldon Cooper, walking into a comic book store. He was soon directed towards a display of toys from 'Bazinga,' and here is where it all began.

As viewers await the release of season 7 of Young Sheldon, here's some information about the origin of Sheldon Cooper's favorite word, 'Bazinga.'

The Big Bang Theory's 'Bazinga' - All about Sheldon's first prank

The Big Bang Theory fans learned the story behind the iconic phrase in Young Sheldon season 2. The origin of 'Bazinga' was addressed in the episode titled A Stunted Childhood and a Can of Fancy Mixed Nuts in season 2 of Young Sheldon, which aired on December 6, 2018.

In this particular installment of the series, Sheldon finds himself to be the party pooper at Missy and Paige's sleepover as he refuses to join them for their tea party outside and declines to play paper fortune teller. Missy (Raegan Revord) and Paige (Mckenna Grace) call him an old man.

In the episode, as Paige and Missy move on to narrating a ghost story later in the episode, Sheldon is quick to point out the factual inaccuracies in its plot, which prompts Paige to remind him that it is all for fun. She tells him that people with stunted childhoods often grow up to be misfits and outcasts in society.

Sheldon is pushed to make an active effort to act his age. He brings it up with Tam at school, who, in turn, is also worried about Sheldon living a stunted childhood as he dedicates all his time to lessons, playing cello, and contributing to his parents' store.

Cut to present-day and The Big Bang Theory's adult Sheldon (Jim Parsons) recounts the night and assures himself that he has grown up to be a well-adjusted and sound individual.

In a follow-up event in the episode, young Sheldon walked into a comic store looking for reading material, and "practical-joke paraphernalia so I may behave childishly."

The staff in the shop directed him to a rack of toys manufactured by a company called Bazinga from Toledo, Ohio. A huge red and yellow sign for the Bazinga Novelty Company read:

"If it's funny, it's a Bazinga!"

Sheldon spent some time observing the board, reflecting on the catchphrase, and taking note of it.

Later in the night, he played pranks on Georgie and prank-called Meemaw and Billy. However, he was upset as his efforts seemed to go in vain and as Missy emphasized the fact that he is an old soul. Seeing her brother troubled, she approached him to console him, and sat on the couch next to him. A loud sound was then heard and it was revealed that Sheldon tricked her into sitting on a whoopee cushion.

Missy looked at young Sheldon in disbelief as he yelled, "Bazinga" in excitement. Adult Sheldon from The Big Bang Theory recalls the moment, which he credits to the birth of a prankster within him.

Young Sheldon season 7 is expected to release in 2024. Meanwhile, The Big Bang Theory is available for streaming on HBO Max.