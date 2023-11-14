Is Suburræterna on Netflix worth watching? Explained

The gritty criminal world of Rome comes to light with Suburræterna, the newest Italian TV series on Netflix. This sequel to Suburra: Blood on Rome follows the aftermath of political chaos as Amedeo Cinaglia takes over Samurai's legacy. With a backdrop of crumbling politics, the show introduces fresh faces and brings back familiar characters, guaranteeing an exciting storyline.

Coming to the Rome Film Festival on October 28, 2023, and hitting Netflix on November 14, 2023, it carries on the tradition of its predecessors, delving into the criminal underworld of the eternal city in an exciting and captivating story.

In a time when political institutions are falling apart and Rome is a total mess, the story follows Amedeo Cinaglia as he steps into Samurai's shoes, running the city's criminal activities, and Spadino chooses to come back home.

What is the plot of Suburræterna? Is it worth a watch?

It expands the narrative fabric of Suburra, offering an expanded view of Rome's criminal underworld. The story centers on a contentious battle over territory in Ostia, a coastal neighborhood in Rome, and the plot intricately weaves together the Vatican, the Adami family, and an uncompromising Mafia member, the samurai (played by Francesco Acquaroli). The Suburra series is based on a real-life scandal called Mafia Capitale.

Viewers who are into crime shows and true crime in general will undoubtedly find this worth their time. More so as it takes a bold look at the hidden side of Rome, where politicians, crime bosses, and even the Vatican come together in ways rarely seen. If fans wish to see everything from shady land deals in Ostia to battles between rival gangs and the Sicilian mafia, this is the show for them. Suburræterna guarantees an exciting story filled with planned attacks, shootouts in supermarkets, and political schemes.

What is Suburræterna based on?

This 2023 Italian TV series takes cues from the film Suburra released in 2015 and the crime drama series Suburra: Blood on Rome from 2017. The show's origins can be traced back to the Mafia Capitale scandal in 2014, which exposed a criminal network led by Massimo Carminati that had managed to infiltrate business and government in Rome.

Suburra: Blood on Rome tells the story of a mafia battle for a prime piece of land in Rome's Ostia area, which is owned by both the Vatican and the Adami family. The mysterious mobster, Samurai (played by Francesco Acquaroli), really wants this land. Suburræterna keeps delving into the thrilling world of crime, politics, and power in Rome.

Is Suburræterna as good as Gomorrah?

The show Gomorrah is a gritty portrayal of the mafia (Image via Sky Atlantic)

Both delve into Italy's criminal underworld but offer different flavors. The new series continues the legacy of Suburra: Blood of Rome, exploring the chaos of Rome after its political collapse. Amedeo Signaria takes over the criminal reins of the Samurai, and Spadino returns. The series features an intricate plot, morally ambiguous characters, and rich cinematography.

On the flip side, Gomorrah is a gritty mafia show that's all about poor neighborhoods. It's all about the Camorra and shows the dark side of criminal life. The two shows are different in terms of how fast they move, the vibe they give off, and how complicated the stories are. While Suburræterna brings in dreams and hopes, Gomorrah keeps it simple and doesn't use much music. Both shows have well-developed characters, but they tell their stories in different ways, giving viewers different perspectives on Italian organized crime.

Both Suburræterna and Suburra: Blood on Rome are available on Netflix.