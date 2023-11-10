Absent WWE star whose plans were recently canceled to attack Logan Paul? Checking the possibility

Logan Paul did the unthinkable by beating Rey Mysterio for the WWE United States Championship at Crown Jewel 2023. The Maverick used a pair of brass knuckles to knock out the Hall of Famer and pin him for the biggest win of his career thus far.

It is possible that Paul’s next feud could be against a currently absent WWE star. The person in question is none other than Karrion Kross. The former NXT Champion was factored into WWE’s plans for SmackDown last week, but those plans were reportedly shelved at the last minute.

Kross hasn’t been seen on the blue brand since August 11, 2023, when he lost to AJ Styles in their grudge match. The Doom Walker later posted a clip of himself stalking Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes from the shadows.

Karrion Kross was a major Triple H project in the Black and Gold era of NXT. The Game booked him as unstoppable heel. He won his first NXT Championship by beating Keith Lee at TakeOver XXX, but was forced to relinquish the title due to injury.

It remains to be seen if Kross will be Logan Paul’s first challenger to the United States Championship on WWE SmackDown this week. Sportskeeda will have complete coverage of the show as it airs.

Will Logan Paul appear on WWE SmackDown tonight?

At the time of the writing, it is unconfirmed if Logan Paul will appear on WWE SmackDown tonight. The Maverick posted several NSFW photos of himself with the title following his big win against Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel 2023.

Speaking of Rey Mysterio, the Hall of Famer is expected to be in Carlito’s corner for his match against Bobby Lashley tonight on the blue brand. Carlito was attacked by Lashley and The Street Profits several weeks ago on SmackDown.

It remains to be seen if Carlito will pick up the win over his longtime adversary.

Do you think Maverick is showing up tonight on SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

We asked Kane what he thinks of CM Punk coming to WWE right here