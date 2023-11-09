Top WWE Superstar bares all and flaunts his title in an NSFW photo with his fiancée

A top WWE Superstar appears to be having the time of his life after he shared some risqué photos of himself on his Instagram. The name in question is Logan Paul.

The 28-year-old YouTube sensation has experienced a meteoric rise in WWE since his arrival. At Crown Jewel this past weekend, Logan Paul dethroned Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship after an interference during the match.

The Maverick used a pair of brass knuckles, which was handed to him by a member of his entourage. Though Santos Escobar chased him out of the arena, he "accidentally" left the brass knuckles on the ring apron, allowing Paul to Knock out Mysterio for the win.

This marked the first time Logan Paul has won a title in the company, and he seems to be enjoying every bit of it. Today, he took to his Instagram handle to post NSFW photos of himself sleeping with his fiancée, Nina Agdal, while carrying the United States title. The Maverick also shared some shots of him working out in the gym and showering with the gold in his possessions. In the caption, he wrote, "Champ life."

You can check out his photos here.

Booker T heaps praise on Logan Paul after his WWE Crown Jewel triumph

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, WWE legend Booker T stated that he wasn't surprised to see Logan Paul win the United States title at Crown Jewel 2023:

"I'm not surprised, The Maverick, this guy [can] work from multiple perspectives. He can go out and perform inside the wrestling ring. I think he can go out and box. I think he even got a little MMA in his background as well, as he's one of the biggest podcasters, I think, out there ever. Yeah, YouTubers, my bad. This guy's got it going on, so I see the WWE being able to use this kid in so many different ways. Rey Mysterio has had a hell of a run, and Logan Paul, I'm not surprised him winning that match because he is pretty good at what he does,"

With Survivor Series right around the corner, it will be interesting to see who'll step up against Logan Paul. Will it be Santos Escobar? Only time will tell.

