Controversial star to break major WWE rule leading to massive Survivor Series 2023 match? Exploring the possibility

Survivor Series 2023 is set to be a highly anticipated premium live event, scheduled for Saturday, November 25, 2023, at the Allstate Arena in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois. The event has already been announced to feature the WarGames concept, marking the return of this popular theme that was also featured in the previous year's Survivor Series.

As the build-up to the PLE is about to begin, there are indications that Logan Paul, the current United States Champion, may break a major WWE rule by appearing on Monday Night RAW. This might be done to confront Intercontinental Champion Gunther and to create anticipation for the cold rivalry between Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis.

Despite being a free agent, Logan capturing the United States Championship at Crown Jewel effectively aligns him with the SmackDown brand. This is because the US title is associated with the Blue brand, just as the Intercontinental Championship is linked with RAW. This potential scenario of Logan confronting the Ring General could see Maverick breaking the rule that prohibits superstars from making unauthorized appearances on shows of other brands.

Additionally, in a recent interview after his title win, the YouTube sensation hinted at a surprise appearance on RAW, further fueling speculation about his potential involvement.

It is worth noting that in the past, superstars have faced consequences for making unauthorized appearances on different brand shows. For instance, Jey Uso was penalized for appearing on Friday Nights and attacking his brother, Jimmy Uso.

With Logan Paul's upcoming appearance on RAW, there is anticipation about how the WWE will handle this situation, particularly as the company builds towards its upcoming PLE. Notably, Logan Paul previously appeared on the Red brand before Crown Jewel, sharing a segment with Dominik Mysterio and Ricochet.

What happened at last year's Survivor Series WarGames?

The previous year's Survivor Series Premium Live event marked the first instance of the WarGames concept being introduced in the history of the show. While the two-ring setup with a cage had previously been utilized in the NXT brand, it was a novel addition to the Survivor Series event.

The inclusion of both male and female WarGames matches added an additional coating of excitement to the PLE, with Team Bianca Belair emerging victorious over the Damage CTRL. The main event saw Bloodline securing a win in their intense battle against The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens.

As this year's Survivor Series approaches, it will be intriguing to see how the company chooses to execute its WarGames matches this year, building upon the success of the previous year's event.

