3 possible reasons why Jey Uso was fined on SmackDown

On a recent episode of SmackDown, Jey Uso unexpectedly made an appearance, attacking Jimmy Uso during the show. However, his surprise interference backfired him as it led to a $10,000 fine imposed by General Manager Nick Aldis due to Jey's status as a RAW superstar intervening in his show. This decision has left many surprised, especially considering the recent allowance of multiple appearances from RAW superstars on the Blue brand.

With this decision in mind, let's discuss three possible reasons why Jey got fined for his recent appearance on SmackDown.

#3. Fine imposed on Jey Uso to initiate Brand Warfare for the Survivor Series build

One of the potential reasons behind the penalty imposed on Jey might be to initiate Brand Warfare between both brands. Even after this whole segment, Pearce reacted to the actions of Nick Aldis by stating, "Let the War Begin," which is seemingly a tease for the initiation of Warfare among the brands. Imposing a fine on the former Right-Hand man also plants seeds for the traditional Survivor Series match for Brand Supremacy, which, this time, is likely to take place inside the WarGames structure.

#2. To avoid a singles match between Jey and Jimmy anytime soon

Another potential reason for Nick Aldis' unexpected decision could be to create distance between the Samoan twins within the company, despite their ongoing rivalry. By preventing Jey from appearing on the Blue brand, the company may be attempting to avoid the first-ever single clash between the two brothers anytime soon.

However, WWE might set up a WarGames brand warfare match, with Jey and Jimmy taking the lead for their respective brands in this upcoming showdown at Survivor Series PLE. This strategic maneuver not only serves to sustain the ongoing storyline between the brothers but also sets the stage for a potential future singles match between Jey and Jimmy Uso.

#1. For the return of brand exclusive Premium Live Events

Another potential reason for Jey Uso's penalty on SmackDown could be linked to the return of brand-exclusive Premium Live Events, as observed in the company's past. Imposing such penalties on Jey Uso reflects the reinforcement of brand restrictions by the Stamford-based Promotion.

This decision by Nick Aldis seemingly also indicates his intention to proceed with separate Premium Live Events for each brand to avoid any such interference in the near future. Indeed, the separation of Premium Live Events between RAW and SmackDown would limit the opportunity for clashes between superstars from both brands.