Is Take That teasing a headline tour? Trio’s official band logo projected onto stadiums & arenas across the UK sparks speculations

British pop sensation Take That appears to be dropping hints of an upcoming headline tour in the UK, generating immense excitement among their dedicated fanbase. The iconic group, consisting of Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, and Mark Owen, is poised to make a triumphant return on September 22 with their first single in five years, titled Windows.

Fans can pre-save the track and get a sneak peek via their official website. This comeback single marks a highly anticipated moment for Take That fans.

In a clever marketing move, Take That's official band logo has been strategically projected onto stadiums and arenas across the United Kingdom, fueling speculation that a substantial series of tour dates are on the horizon.

On September 20, 2023, the band shared the venue's photos via their Instagram stories, showcasing the group's logo prominently displayed on prominent venues such as the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester and Take That's hometown.

Additionally, sightings of the logo have occurred at The O2 in London, Ashton Gate Stadium in Bristol, Home Park Stadium in Plymouth, and Stadium MK in Milton Keynes.

(Image via @takethat Instagram stories)

This cryptic projection campaign has set fans abuzz with anticipation, igniting hopes for a tour that could bring their iconic hits and new music to live audiences once again.

With the imminent release of Windows and these clues, band fans are eagerly awaiting further announcements from the beloved British group.

Is Take That all set to go for a tour in 2024?

While an official tour announcement is yet to be made, it appears that the band is dropping serious hints about a forthcoming series of stadium shows that have left fans eagerly anticipating the news.

The legendary trio, comprised of Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, and Mark Owen, is gearing up for a momentous return on September 22 with their first single in five years, 'Windows.' The excitement has been further fueled by the opportunity for fans to pre-save the track and get a sneak peek here.

The band is said to be scheduled for an upcoming appearance on Zoe Ball's BBC Radio 2 program, during which they are expected to make 'thrilling revelations.' Speculation is mounting that these revelations might be related to the upcoming tour and their upcoming single.

Take That is a British pop group that formed in 1990

Take That is a hugely popular British group led by Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, and Mark Owen. They became famous for their catchy pop songs and boyish good looks. The band was often compared to New Kids on the Block from the United States.

Their journey began in 1990, when they were formed by record producer Nigel Martin Smith. Take That initially sang pop and R&B music, similar to New Kids on the Block. Their first single, Do What U Like, gained attention due to its suggestive music video.

However, it wasn't until the release of their cover of Tavares It Only Takes a Minute that they achieved major success in the UK. Their debut album, Take That and Party, reached number five on the charts. Hits like A Million Love Songs and Could It Be Magic followed.

Their second album, Everything Changes, debuted at number one and produced several chart-topping hits. While they were incredibly popular in the UK and Europe, they didn't achieve the same success in the United States.

As the '90s progressed, the band faced challenges. Robbie Williams, one of the band members, left amid reports of personal struggles. The remaining members continued to make music but eventually disbanded in 1996.

After the breakup, Gary Barlow pursued a solo career, while Robbie Williams also embarked on a successful solo journey. The band members explored their musical identities independently.

In 2005, the band made a comeback, sans Robbie Williams, with the compilation album Never Forget: The Ultimate Collection. A reunion tour followed in 2006, and they released new material, including Beautiful World and The Circus.

They have continued to make music and celebrated their 25th anniversary in 2017. Despite some lineup changes, Take That remains an iconic British pop group known for its hit songs and enduring popularity.