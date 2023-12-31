“It is not always about making money”: Dua Lipa praised online after pulling music video over Israel-Hamas conflict

Dua Lipa, the Albanian singer and songwriter, was recently praised online for pulling a music video that cost hundreds of thousands of pounds after she decided it was “insensitive” amid the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza.

The 28-year-old is believed to have shot the video before the beginning of the conflict on October 7, 2023, as per The Sun. The clips featured scenes of explosions and crowds fighting.

According to the New York Times, more than 21,000 people have been killed in Israel's assault on Gaza and 1,400 people died in Israel in the initial attack.

Netizens were pleased with the singer for axing the music video despite suffering some significant monetary loss. Many fans named other celebrities who should follow in the footsteps of Dua.

Dua Lipa pulls music video featuring explosions and crowds fighting amid the Israel-Hamas conflict

Dua Lipa is known for her distinctively husky voice and songs that are a mix of disco and pop. She has been an avid supporter of Palestine in the current Israel-Hamas war.

According to Deadline, the actress had filmed a music video in September, before the conflict began on October 7, 2023. Dua Lipa and her team decided to pull the video as it contained explosions, crowd fighting, and chaos.

The theme may be misunderstood as an insult to the current devastation of Gaza and its people, despite it being a "playful" project.

Various emergency meetings were held before the video was scrapped from a possible release. An insider told The Sun:

"A video was shot for Dua Lipa’s forthcoming campaign last September. At its heart, the video was playful but contained themes of chaos — including car crashes, demolition, explosions, fireworks and crowds fighting. Dua and her team decided that it would be insensitive for the video to come out given what has happened on and since October 7."

The unnamed music video was made as part of the run-up to Dua Lipa's third studio album after the success of 2020’s Future Nostalgia, as per Metro. She had reportedly spent a fortune on the big-budget project.

Netizens have supported the actress for her decision to axe the video in light of the highly sensitive issues of war and death. Some of the reactions are given below.

On October 7, Hamas, a militant organization from Palestine invaded and attacked Israel, taking the lives of 1,200 people. In turn, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant ordered a “complete siege” of the Gaza Strip, cutting off electricity, water, food, and fuel.

As per BBC, Israel also launched missiles over the small land, killing approximately 21,000 people, with the majority of them children.

Dua Lipa has been outspoken about the Israel-Hamas war for months. As per Billboard, the singer wrote on her Instagram in October,

"With each passing day, my heart aches for the people of Israel and ­Palestine. Grief for the lives lost in the horrifying attacks in Israel. Grief as I witness the unprecedented suffering in Gaza, where 2.2 million souls, half of them ­children, endure unimaginable hardships. For now, I desperately hope for a ceasefire in Gaza and urge governments to halt the unfolding crisis."

Dua Lipa also joined dozens of celebrities by writing a letter to President Joe Biden, urging him to help de-escalate the crisis in Gaza and Israel, as per Variety. The statement read in part,

"We urge your administration, and all world leaders, to honor all of the lives in the Holy Land and call for and facilitate a ceasefire without delay – an end to the bombing of Gaza, and the safe release of hostages."

Rachel McAdams, Shailene Woodley, Joaquin Phoenix, America Ferrera, Drake, and Channing Tatum among others speak openly in support of a ceasefire.