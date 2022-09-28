"It was a little intimidating" - Josh Duhamel speaks up about replacing Emilio Estevez as coach in The Might Ducks: Game Changers 2

Actor Josh Duhamel, who is currently appearing in season 2 of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, has said that it was intimidating for him to take on the male lead in the series. Season 2 of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers premiered on Disney Plus on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

Duhamel is a new addition to the second season, where he is playing the role of Coach Colin Cole in the hockey summer camp in Los Angeles. Duhamel's casting came after Emilio Estevez quit the show due to differences with Disney over their COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Josh Duhamel told TV Line,

"Because this is a pretty storied franchise and has a lot of history, and Emilio did such an amazing job all those years playing Gordon Bombay, it was a little intimidating."

Josh Duhamel added:

"But at the same time, I was in another world compared to where they were, so they were coming into my world, too."

Estevez played hockey player and coach Gordon Bombay in season 1 of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.

Josh Duhamel found this role "scary but challenging"

Emilio Estevez's Gordon Bombay ran the run-down Ice Palace and helped the Don't Bothers with training in hockey, while Duhamel's Colin Cole heads a summer camp that trains the "best of the best" players for the National Hockey League (NHL).

When the new Ducks team arrives at the camp and underestimates it, Duhamel's Cole is one of those who tests their capacities, which is contrary to Bombay's treatment of the team.

Duhamel noted,

"It felt like I had my own domain to make my own mark. I didn’t have to live up to any other expectations, so that was scary but challenging. It was one of those jobs that turned out to be just a blast."

Apart from just acting in season 2, Josh Duhamel directed one of the episodes.

More information about The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

The sports comedy series is a follow-up to the 1992 film The Mighty Ducks, and follows the story of an underdog hockey team. The Mighty Ducks series was written by Steve Brill, who also penned the 1992 film, along with Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa.

The first season saw a mother encourage her son to establish a hockey team of his own after he failed to make it to the team he wanted to be in, the Mighty Ducks. The new amateur team is called Don't Bother. They trained themselves with the help of former hockey player Gordon Bombay and won against the Ducks, and adopted the losing team's name.

Josh Duhamel in the poster of 'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers' (Image via IMDb)

The second season of the show has the Mighty Ducks team (formerly known as Don't Bother) landing at a summer hockey camp that, unbeknownst to them, is the place where future National Hockey League players train. The Mighty Ducks find it tough to keep up with training and hardcore regimes but resolve to turn things around for themselves.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers season 2 features actors Lauren Graham, Brady Noon, Maxwell Simkins, Swayam Bhatia, Luke Islam, Bella Higginbotham, Taegen Burns, Kiefer O'Reilly, and De'Jon Watts, who reprise their roles from the previous season.

