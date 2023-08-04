“It makes sense” - Love Island USA season 5 cast member Victor Gonzalez reflects upon his elimination 

Victor Gonzalez's time on Love Island USA was short but eventful. After the 28-year-old wrestler was eliminated in episode 10 by the fans, the cast came to regret their decision.

Initially, none of the women wanted to be with Victor, but he decided to explore a connection with Jasmine, not long before being attracted to bombshell Carmen. The two did not share a deep connection, and Carmen became interested in Bergie, whom she later friend-zoned.

Victor and Carmen were the public’s least favorite couple, and the former was sent home because Bergie wanted to be with Carmen. However, Victor was not upset about leaving the show, as he revealed in an interview with EW:

"It makes sense that [Carmen] stayed because I didn't feel any connection with anybody and I will not fake that just to keep being on the show."

He also accused Carmen of playing the game on Love Island USA and felt that she did everything she could to stay on the show, pointing out how she stole him from Jasmine, then changed her mind to date Bergie, and is now trying to be with someone else.

Victor Gonzalez also confessed that he would try to get to know Destiny if he was still on the show, as they had a few things in common.

Victor Gonzalez does not blame Bergie for his elimination

Victor Gonzalez revealed in his EW interview that Carmen’s attitude changed on their first day itself when they spent the night cuddling. However, in the morning, she told everyone that she was very uncomfortable.

"I was like, 'I don't know who I spent the night with because it wasn't you," he confessed.

Gonzalez wanted to create a safe space between him and Carmen, but they were not moving in the safe space. Victor has nothing against Bergie and stated the same thing after being eliminated. He was, however, upset with Carmen, revealing:

"I wasn't mad, I was confused. I didn't understand what was happening and felt really disrespected."

Victor added that he did not want to bully Bergie and put everyone against him, which the cast members felt that he was doing after Carmen chose him.

"People can see [my reactions] as disproportionate and I'm sorry for that. I should have had more patience with him, but we are all grown a** people that decided to go on a TV show," Victor said.

Gonzalez wants to have all the guys together to talk it all out with Bergie after the show ends.

Victor Gonzalez thinks Carmen is on the show for the wrong reasons

In another interview with TV Insider, Victor Gonzalez said that he was "happy leaving" the show after realizing that Carmen was on Love Island USA for the wrong reasons.

“I [would’ve been] happier staying, keep living the experience, but I was comfortable with both decisions,” he said.

He felt that the house overprotected Bergie, which did him no favors. After Victor’s elimination, Carmen blamed Bergie, saying he manipulated the fight; however, the former thinks differently.

"I think Carmen has lied to all of us. She hasn’t said the right reasons why she’s in the show. At the end of the day, this is a competition, and she came to compete," he added.

Fans can watch new episodes of Love Island USA on Peacock from Thursdays to Tuesdays every week.