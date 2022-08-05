"It's giving Britney 2007": Fans react as Doja Cat reveals shaved head and eyebrows look

Doja Cat shaved her hair and eyebrows off. The singer took to Instagram to debut her new look, leaving her fans stunned. Netizens filled the internet expressing concern over her mental health.

While some were not fans of the chop, others applauded the singer for her bold move. Others, however, compared the look to Britney Spears' look after she shaved her hair off and one of them even said: "It's giving Britney 2007."

On Thursday, August 4, Doja Cat revealed her shaved head and eyebrows. The singer sported a bold-eye as she wore blue eye makeup. She wore a contrasting green dress to complete the outfit. On Instagram, she revealed:

“I just do not like to have hair. I remember feeling so f**king exhausted… I’d be wearing wigs and they’d be getting like tacky, they’d like retack because of the moisture and they’d start sliding and peeling off of my head... I’d be more concerned with how I looked and how my hair was doing and how to keep it adhered to my scalp and then it would like slide off and I’d put on a beanie. There were times when I would put a beanie on top of my wig, that’s on top of a wig cap, that’s on top of braids.”

The Grammy-winner went on to express how concerned her fans were for her. In the Instagram Live, she said:

“All the country girls in my chat are- 'are you okay sis? Um are you okay? Sis, like you okay, baby?'"

Netizens react to Doja Cat’s new look

There were mixed reactions to the Say So singer’s new hairdo. While some exclaimed that the singer looked gorgeous as ever, others expressed concerns over her mental health.

Many compared the 26-year-old to Britney Spears, who, in 2007, had famously shaved her hair off owing to the pressure she felt thanks to her celebrity status.

However, Doja Cat has confirmed that she feels relieved after making the drastic change. The singer did not speak of her decision to shave off her eyebrows. Nonetheless, it seems like her fans continue to appreciate her.

A few tweets reacting to Doja Cat shaving her hair off read:

Stina 🍄 @chrystinajai I’m here for bald Doja cat I’m here for bald Doja cat

🫧Forbidden Fruit Gummie🫧 @PanoramicSwan Doja cat has no eyebrows and is bald and is still on of the most beautiful people I’ve ever seen🫡 Doja cat has no eyebrows and is bald and is still on of the most beautiful people I’ve ever seen🫡

nastyvalen³³³ @nastyyyvalen @dojacat is bald & beautiful... she's baldtiful @dojacat is bald & beautiful... she's baldtiful

Tenny don’t give a 🎤 🗣 @nmecantbeblankk 🤣 @DojaCat Doja looks cute bald but why did she shave her eyebrows on IG live? She is hilarious. She’s such a class clown. Doja looks cute bald but why did she shave her eyebrows on IG live? She is hilarious. She’s such a class clown. 😭🤣 @DojaCat

Lauryn @Frenchnone23 Doja Cat is going through something serious, shaving your head and eyebrows bald!! Someone check on her mental state Doja Cat is going through something serious, shaving your head and eyebrows bald!! Someone check on her mental state

Danish Freak 🇩🇰 @Danishrefugee

I don’t NEED TO KNOW her anymore Doja cat is baldI don’t NEED TO KNOW her anymore Doja cat is bald 😭 I don’t NEED TO KNOW her anymore https://t.co/VU4ZFV7Y12

Reacting to the equal amount of hate the singer was receiving, Doja hopped on to Twitter and seemingly responded to the backlash. In a tweet, she wrote, "ur mom," in response to those making fun of her new look.

Apart from shaving her hair off, Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, whose stage name is Doja Cat, has been recovering from tonsil surgery. In May, the singer backed out of her festival appearances and The Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn World Tour as she had to have surgery on her tonsils.

She told fans:

“I wanted you to hear it from me first. Unfortunately I have to have surgery on my tonsils asap. The surgery is routine but the recovery is going to take awhile due to swelling. That means I have to cancel my festival run this summer as well as The Weeknd tour. I feel horrible about this but can't wait for this to heal and get back to making music and create an experience for y'all.”

Doja Cat can receive immense hate online, but that will not stop the singer from topping the charts. Doja’s album Planet Her has reached the second spot on U.S. Billboard 200 and the ARIA Album Chart.

