"It's too soon": Teen Mom star Leah Messer claims she’s not ready to begin dating after her split with Jaylan Mobley

Teen Mom star Leah Messer is not ready to date anyone after her recent split from ex-fiancé Jaylan Mobley. The young mother of three kids got engaged to Mobley in August 2022 but ended things with him when he cheated on her.

In a recent interview with People, Leah stated that she isn't ready to re-enter the world of dating so soon after the broken engagement. She added that while it will take some more time, she believes that the right person will come along at some point in her life.

In another interview with People, Leah said that she is still healing from the split and grieving a relationship that didn't align. However, she did say that she is excited to spend the holidays with her three daughters as a family.

Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley began dating in 2021 during a trip to Costa Rica

Leah Messer met 26-year-old Jaylan in September 2020 while attending an event. However, the two didn't begin talking until February 2021. In August 2021, Leah and the Army cyber officer went to Costa Rica together, where they officially began dating.

Jaylan bought a house for himself and Leah in April 2022, and proposed to her in August of the same year in Costa Rica. The beach-side proposal also featured on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter episode 14, where Jaylan told Leah that he had added her name to the home’s contract.

However, a few months later, in October, Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley shared a joint statement announcing their breakup. In the post, they said that they had realized that it would be for the best if the two separated and added that they "will forever have love and respect for each other."

Leah also added,

"We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we've had in this relationship. So many of you have watched our love story unfold, and we hope that you'll continue to watch our stories while we move forward as friends."

It was later revealed that Jaylan had cheated on Leah and that he had pocketed all of the down payment for their shared house.

In a clip from the The Next Chapter reunion episode, Leah revealed that she signed a legal property document that forbade her from speaking more about the breakup. However, she did confess that the kids knew all about what Jaylan had done.

In the clip, she said that Jaylan himself will open up about the cheating incident and the fake document when he feels like it. She confessed that she did not talk Jaylan out of anything and that people can't suddenly change.

She is currently holding onto her support system and revealed in the clip that Jaylan has a goal of being more honest in the future.

Leah Messer also revealed in the four-minute video that she was left wondering if the past year and a half of her life was a lie after the break-up. Leah's three daughters, Alianna, Aleeah and Addie, still love Jaylan and want to spend time with him.

Leah was first seen on MTV's 16 and Pregnant season 1 with her boyfriend Corey Simms and was then featured on 5 more seasons of the same show.

Leah Messer will be seen in the second part of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter reunion, premiering on Saturday, December 31 on MTV at 8 pm ET. She will, however, not be featured in Teen Mom: Family Reunion's second season, premiering on Tuesday, January 3 at 8 pm ET.

