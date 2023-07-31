“It's well overdue”- Kylie Minogue opens up about appearing on RuPaul's Drag Race in the future

In a recent interview with EW, Singer and actress Kylie Minogue discussed her desire to serve as a guest judge on RuPaul's Drag Race.

During the interview, she explained that although she wanted to make an appearance, she was unable to due to her busy schedule. She said:

"Hell yes. I mean, I have to, right? It's well overdue, and I can totally see myself doing that, and I would love to. I think we've tried to do it before, but it's just schedules."

During the 2021 season of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under, fans saw her appear on the show with her sister, television personality, and actress Danii Minogue. But Kylie Minogue has never appeared on the show to judge the contestants.

Many singers and pop stars have participated in the show, including Lady Gaga, Christina Aguilera, Nicki Minaj, Kesha, Miley Cyrus, Robyn, and Ariana Grande. Also on the show, RuPaul's Drag Race, Jennifer Lopez, and Dolly Parton have made their iconic debuts, but not as guest judges.

Kylie's schedule currently revolves around her Vegas residency as well as her new song Padam Padam, which was released in May 2023.

Kylie Minogue is not the only celebrity that expressed interest in appearing on RuPaul's Drag Race

Cher is another actress and singer who has been on the fan list as a guest judge for the show in addition to Kylie. Cher shared with EW back in 2021 that she knows the fans want her to appear on the show.

During the interview, she explained that she plans to appear on the show in the future and that she admires RuPaul's journey to where he is today.

The following is what Cher shared:

"I'm going to have to go on it at some point. I've known [RuPaul] for a long time. He's such a cool guy," she continued. "I would consider it! I have watched it…. He's smart and I love him. He's the coolest guy ever. What he's been able to do is amazing."

Originally premiering back in February 2009, the show, RuPaul's Drag Race, features judges RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews and Ts Madison, and RuPaul, Fenton Bailey as executive producers.

The synopsis mentions:

"RuPaul's Drag Race" is a reality show in which a group of talented drag queens compete in challenges to impress host RuPaul, the world's most famous drag queen, to win a cash prize along with a crown and the title of America's Next Drag Superstar. Each episode consists of a main challenge, usually some form of performance or fashion design -- sometimes both.”

It also mentions the following:

“The queens then participate in a themed runway show, where one is declared the winner of that week, while two others are announced to be up for elimination. The bottom two must then compete to stay on the show with a lip-sync for their lives.”

The show, RuPaul's Drag Race, ended its season 15 with Sasha Colby being crowned winner and Anetra as runner-up. In regards to season 16, there hasn't been any information released by the show yet.

Additionally, fans can watch all the episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 on MTV. Furthermore, the show's episodes can also be watched on Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+.