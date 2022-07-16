Ivana Trump net worth: Donald Trump's ex-wife's fortune explored as she dies aged 73

Businesswoman Ivana Trump, former wife of Donald Trump, recently passed away at the age of 73. The former president of the United States, Trump, paid tribute to her on his social media app, Truth Social. He wrote:

“I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City. She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!”

The former couple's children called Ivana an incredible woman and paid a heartfelt tribute to their mother. They said:

“She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren.”

Ivana was discovered dead at her residence on East 64th Street on July 14, 2022, and there were no signs of foul play. The official cause of death is yet to be revealed.

Ivana Trump’s net worth explored

Ivana Trump accumulated a lot of wealth as an athlete, socialite and fashion model (Image via Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Also known as Ivana Marie Trump, she was the first wife of former US president Donald Trump. She was a resident of Canada during the 1970s and then shifted to the United States later on, where she held managerial positions in The Trump Organization.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, Ivana’s net worth was estimated to be around $100 million. Although details about her assets are not available, she primarily earned from her career as an athlete, socialite, and fashion model.

While she was married to Donald Trump, she helped him with several real estate projects. As Vice President for Interior Design at the Trump Organization, she played an important role in developing the Trump Tower and the Trump Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City.

Ivana and Donald had four prenuptial agreements as Donald’s empire expanded. Following their final agreement, Ivana was paid $25 million and she also received the mansion in Greenwich, Connecticut. She was given the option of receiving another $22 million if the Greenwich house was sold before their separation.

Ivana was later given $650,000 in annual child support until all of her children turned 18. Meanwhile, Donald was reportedly in debt when they divorced and was forced to pay a settlement with bank loans.

Ivana Trump's career

Ivana Trump established two companies, Ivana, Inc. and Ivana Haute Couture, which sold clothing, jewelry, and beauty products via television shopping channels. She was later involved in a few real estate projects that ended up as a failure, including the Ivana Las Vegas condominium high rise. Prior to that, she bought 33% of Croatia’s second-largest daily newspaper in 1998.

She was also an author and wrote the book The Best Is Yet to Come: Coping With Divorce and Enjoying Life Again in 1995. She then released an autobiography in 2017, titled Raising Trump, which spoke about her childhood and her children’s upbringing.

She had a lifestyle magazine named Ivana’s Living in Style, and was the host of a reality television special, Ivana Young Man, in 2006. Her Lifetime Network biography special was called Intimate Portrait: Ivana Trump.

