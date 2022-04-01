IVE's Yujin selected as the exclusive model for DEWYTREE, sends fans into a frenzy

K-pop idol Yujin from IVE has been selected as the new face of the skincare brand DEWYTREE. The singer’s latest photo shoot and project with the brand has created quite a buzz on the internet, with fans praising the idol for her refreshing pictures.

Members of the group have been offered various promotional opportunities and have also starred on the covers of famous fashion magazines. Their unique talents have certainly been recognized by business moguls and this is why collaborations from around the world have been pouring in.

IVE's Yujin poses for new DEWYTREE products

On March 31, 2022, the organic skincare brand DEWYTREE chose K-pop idol Yujin as their newest model and face for the brand’s latest launch of hydrating products.

DEWYTREE is a cosmetic and skincare brand that focuses on producing eco-friendly products to vitalize and hydrate the skin. The brand uses water as the most essential ingredient in all their products to make the skin glow and feel healthy.

To make products safer and more effective, DEWYTREE carefully carries out various testing methods such as clinical trials, consumer testing, skin irritation tests and more. Interestingly, the brand caters to both men and women, producing skincare items that can be easily used for happy and healthy skin.

On April 1, 2022, DEWYTREE released a promotional video starring the singer at its latest sunscreen launch. Titled White Tree X Yujin, the clip shows the singer having fun while kneading some dough.

Later, the artist takes out a tray of buns that also has the brand’s new sunscreen tube placed between the food items, denoting that the product must be used during all seasons.

Yujin was styled in an adorable blue dress with puffy white sleeves. The outfit was given an apron-like design and the artist smudged a small amount of sunscreen on her cheek and ended the video with a sweet pout.

The skincare brand also revealed the reason behind choosing the musician as their model. It stated:

"We chose Yujin as we felt that her clean and sweet features, as well as her responsible position as the leader of her group, aligned well with our brand's identity, 'Sincerity for our skin and our planet'."

DEWYTREE’s 'Urban Shade Anti-Pollution Sunscreen' originally cost 30,000 Korean Won, but due to a limited sales period, the product currently costs 18,000 Korean Won. Additionally, the brand sells various skincare items ranging from essential oils, toners, creams, serums, face masks, cleansers and more.

Fans react to Yujin's latest collaboration

Upon hearing and seeing the K-pop idol’s pictures and video release for DEWYTREE, fans took to social media platforms to express their excitement at seeing Yujin in a brand new advertisement. They also stated that her clear skin and gorgeous features were rightfully highlighted in the video.

윶멋쟁이 @yujzone YUJIN IN A SUIT ... thank u dewytree 🥲 YUJIN IN A SUIT ... thank u dewytree 🥲 https://t.co/AdJdP1s6iE

👼🏻 @mitsyuu 🥹 yujin on dewytree facebook page cover photo yujin on dewytree facebook page cover photo 💙🥹💙 https://t.co/i7wU7uqj34

elite @iversatility i love dewytree so much yujin's outfit, hairstyle and esp the make up is suit for her we fckn love u dewytree 🫂🫂🫂 i love dewytree so much yujin's outfit, hairstyle and esp the make up is suit for her we fckn love u dewytree 🫂🫂🫂

mi @aesive



YUJIN FOR DEWYTREE

#아이브_유진 #YUJIN I NEED MORE PICS THESE ARE TOO GOOD SHE'S SO FRESH AND STUNNINGYUJIN FOR DEWYTREE I NEED MORE PICS THESE ARE TOO GOOD SHE'S SO FRESH AND STUNNINGYUJIN FOR DEWYTREE#아이브_유진 #YUJIN https://t.co/F5k8UK6fly

The rookie K-pop girl group announces comeback with 'LOVE DIVE'

The six-member group is gearing up for their first comeback in the K-pop music industry. Through their social media handles, the group shared that they would be making a highly-anticipated return, along with new teaser images.

The creative poster takes the form of an invitation card with the words 'Dear Cupid' written at the top and 'LOVE DIVE' written in the center. With this announcement, the group confirmed the name of their upcoming second mini-album, LOVE DIVE. The album is set to drop on April 5, at 06.00 pm KST.

Edited by Atul S