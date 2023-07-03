J Hus Beautiful and Brutal Yard Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues and more

J Hus, the acclaimed British rapper, has exciting news for his fans. After a hiatus from the spotlight, he has officially announced his upcoming UK solo headline tour, giving fans a chance to experience his electrifying live performances once again.

This tour comes as a highly anticipated event, as J Hus hasn't taken the stage since 2019.

In conjunction with the tour announcement, the artist has also announced the release of his upcoming album, Beautiful and Brutal Yard. To be released on July 14, the album will have a featured song with Drake. The artist's return to the music scene is a momentous occasion for his fans, who have eagerly awaited his new album and tour.

The UK tour tickets and presale sale have not been announced by the artist yet. However, fans can visit J Hus's Official website and social media accounts to stay updated with the ticketing information.

J Hus' UK tour will begin in Dublin and end in London

J Hus will kick off the UK tour with his Dublin concert, which is scheduled to take place on October 28, 2023. After visiting a few cities across the UK, the singer will finally wrap up his brief tour with his London concert on November 6, 2023.

The following are the complete dates and venues of the UK J Hus' tour:

OCTOBER

October 28, 2023 – Dublin, 3Arena

October 30, 2023 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

NOVEMBER

November 1, 2023 – Manchester, AO Arena

November 2, 2023 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

November 5, 2023– London, The O2

November 6 – London, The O2

J Hus is a British rapper known for his highly-acclaimed debut album Common Sense

J Hus, whose real name is Momodou Jallow, is a British rapper and songwriter known for his unique style and fusion of genres such as Afrobeat, dancehall, and grime. He burst onto the music scene with his debut album, Common Sense, which garnered widespread acclaim and earned him several awards and recognition.

Released in 2017, Common Sense showcased Hus' versatility and ability to blend various musical influences seamlessly. The album received critical acclaim for its infectious melodies, clever wordplay, and introspective lyrics. It was praised for its authentic representation of his East London background and for pushing the boundaries of British urban music.

The success of Common Sense led to numerous accolades for him. In 2017, he was nominated for three MOBO Awards (Music of Black Origin) and won the award for Best Song for his hit single Did You See. He also received nominations for Best Male Artist and Best Album. His win at the MOBO Awards marked a significant milestone in his career, cementing his status as one of the UK's most promising talents.

Furthermore, he was recognized internationally for his contributions to music. In 2018, he received nominations at the BRIT Awards for British Breakthrough Act and British Album of the Year. These nominations showcased his rising popularity and marked his transition from a niche artist to a mainstream success.

Apart from awards, his debut album also earned him recognition in the form of chart success. Common Sense peaked at number six on the UK Albums Chart and spawned several hit singles, including Did You See and Bouff Daddy.

Overall, he has received subsequent awards and recognition that paved the way for his continued success in the music industry. His unique sound and ability to connect with audiences through his music have established him as a prominent figure in British urban music.

Poll : 0 votes