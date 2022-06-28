Jack Johnson Australia and New Zealand Tour: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, and more

American singer-songwriter Jack Johnson has announced a set of Australian and New Zealand tour dates slated for this year. He has announced the tour in support of his latest album Meet the Moonlight, which was released on June 24.

Jack Johnson will be supported by Emily Wurramara and Ziggy Alberts in Australia and The Black Seeds in New Zealand. The New Zealand and Australian leg of the tour will kick off in late November. The artist will play in Perth, Gold Coast, Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne, after which he will head to New Zealand, where he will perform in Auckland and Napier.

The tickets for the shows will go on sale on July 1 at 10.00 am AEST and will be available via Ticketmaster.

The album is Jack Johnson’s eighth studio album and his first album release in five years. The singer-songwriter has collaborated with producer and guitarist Blake Mills for the album. The release of Meet the Moonlight will be preceded by the single One Step Ahead.

Jack Johnson Australia and New Zealand 2022 tour dates

November 29 -- Perth King’s Park

December 2 -- Gold Coast HOTA Amphitheatre

December 3 -- Brisbane Riverstage

December 5 -- Sydney Sydney Opera House

December 8 -- Melbourne Sidney Myer Music Bowl

December 10 -- Auckland -- The Outer Fields at Western Springs

December 11 -- Napier -- Church Road Winery

Jack Johnson's upcoming shows rescheduled

The singer has rescheduled his upcoming tour dates due to Covid-19. He announced that the following shows would take place on the following dates:

June 26 rescheduled to July 11 - Hartford CT Xfinity Theatre

June 25 rescheduled to July 12 - Camden NJ Waterfront Music Pavilion

June 28 rescheduled to July 14 - Cuyahoga Falls OH Blossom Music Center

June 24 reschedule to July 15 - Columbia MD Merriweather Post Pavilion

Attendees who cannot attend the rescheduled shows can get a refund from the point of purchase.

The rest of the shows will take place on the previously announced dates. They are as follows:

Jack Johnson 2022 US tour dates

July 29 -- Waikiki Shell -- Honolulu HI

July 30 -- Waikiki Shell -- Honolulu HI

August 18 -- iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre -- West Palm Beach FL

August 19 -- MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre -- Tampa FL

August 20 -- Ameris Bank Amphitheatre -- Alpharetta GA

August 21 -- Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek -- Raleigh NC

August 23 -- PNC Music Pavilion -- Charlotte NC

August 24 -- Ascend Amphitheater -- Nashville TN

August 26 -- Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion -- The Woodlands TX

August 27 -- Germania Insurance Amphitheater -- Del Valle TX

August 28 -- Dos Equis Pavilion -- Dallas TX

August 31 -- Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre -- Englewood CO

September 1 -- Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre -- Englewood CO

September 2 -- USANA Amphitheatre 00 Salt Lake City UT

September 4 -- Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey's -- Stateline NV

September 5 -- Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey's -- Stateline NV

September 24 -- The Gorge Amphitheatre -- George WA

September 25 -- Hayden Homes Amphitheatre -- Bend OR

September 26 -- McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater -- Troutdale OR

September 28 -- Greek Theatre UC Berkeley -- Berkeley CA

September 29 -- Greek Theatre UC Berkeley -- Berkeley CA

October 1 -- Hollywood Bowl -- Los Angeles CA

October 2 -- Hollywood Bowl -- Los Angeles CA

October 4 -- Santa Barbara Bowl -- Santa Barbara CA

October 5 -- Santa Barbara Bowl -- Santa Barbara CA

October 7 -- North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre -- Chula Vista CA

More about Jack Johnson

Jack Johnson is an American singer-songwriter. Johnson is also a filmmaker and former surfer. He is known for his work in the soft-rock and acoustic pop genres. Johnson released his debut album, Brushfire Fairytales, in 2001. Johnson reached number one on the Billboard 200 charts in 2006, 2008, 2010, and 2013 for his albums Sing-A-Longs and Lullabies for the Film Curious George, Sleep Through the Static, and To the Sea From Here to Now to You, respectively.

