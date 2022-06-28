Jack Johnson Australia and New Zealand Tour: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, and more

American singer-songwriter Jack Johnson has announced a set of Australian and New Zealand tour dates slated for this year. He has announced the tour in support of his latest album Meet the Moonlight, which was released on June 24.
Jack Johnson will be supported by Emily Wurramara and Ziggy Alberts in Australia and The Black Seeds in New Zealand. The New Zealand and Australian leg of the tour will kick off in late November. The artist will play in Perth, Gold Coast, Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne, after which he will head to New Zealand, where he will perform in Auckland and Napier.
The tickets for the shows will go on sale on July 1 at 10.00 am AEST and will be available via Ticketmaster.
The album is Jack Johnson’s eighth studio album and his first album release in five years. The singer-songwriter has collaborated with producer and guitarist Blake Mills for the album. The release of Meet the Moonlight will be preceded by the single One Step Ahead.
Jack Johnson Australia and New Zealand 2022 tour dates
- November 29 -- Perth King’s Park
- December 2 -- Gold Coast HOTA Amphitheatre
- December 3 -- Brisbane Riverstage
- December 5 -- Sydney Sydney Opera House
- December 8 -- Melbourne Sidney Myer Music Bowl
- December 10 -- Auckland -- The Outer Fields at Western Springs
- December 11 -- Napier -- Church Road Winery
Jack Johnson's upcoming shows rescheduled
The singer has rescheduled his upcoming tour dates due to Covid-19. He announced that the following shows would take place on the following dates:
- June 26 rescheduled to July 11 - Hartford CT Xfinity Theatre
- June 25 rescheduled to July 12 - Camden NJ Waterfront Music Pavilion
- June 28 rescheduled to July 14 - Cuyahoga Falls OH Blossom Music Center
- June 24 reschedule to July 15 - Columbia MD Merriweather Post Pavilion
Attendees who cannot attend the rescheduled shows can get a refund from the point of purchase.
The rest of the shows will take place on the previously announced dates. They are as follows:
Jack Johnson 2022 US tour dates
- July 29 -- Waikiki Shell -- Honolulu HI
- July 30 -- Waikiki Shell -- Honolulu HI
- August 18 -- iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre -- West Palm Beach FL
- August 19 -- MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre -- Tampa FL
- August 20 -- Ameris Bank Amphitheatre -- Alpharetta GA
- August 21 -- Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek -- Raleigh NC
- August 23 -- PNC Music Pavilion -- Charlotte NC
- August 24 -- Ascend Amphitheater -- Nashville TN
- August 26 -- Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion -- The Woodlands TX
- August 27 -- Germania Insurance Amphitheater -- Del Valle TX
- August 28 -- Dos Equis Pavilion -- Dallas TX
- August 31 -- Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre -- Englewood CO
- September 1 -- Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre -- Englewood CO
- September 2 -- USANA Amphitheatre 00 Salt Lake City UT
- September 4 -- Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey's -- Stateline NV
- September 5 -- Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey's -- Stateline NV
- September 24 -- The Gorge Amphitheatre -- George WA
- September 25 -- Hayden Homes Amphitheatre -- Bend OR
- September 26 -- McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater -- Troutdale OR
- September 28 -- Greek Theatre UC Berkeley -- Berkeley CA
- September 29 -- Greek Theatre UC Berkeley -- Berkeley CA
- October 1 -- Hollywood Bowl -- Los Angeles CA
- October 2 -- Hollywood Bowl -- Los Angeles CA
- October 4 -- Santa Barbara Bowl -- Santa Barbara CA
- October 5 -- Santa Barbara Bowl -- Santa Barbara CA
- October 7 -- North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre -- Chula Vista CA
More about Jack Johnson
Jack Johnson is an American singer-songwriter. Johnson is also a filmmaker and former surfer. He is known for his work in the soft-rock and acoustic pop genres. Johnson released his debut album, Brushfire Fairytales, in 2001. Johnson reached number one on the Billboard 200 charts in 2006, 2008, 2010, and 2013 for his albums Sing-A-Longs and Lullabies for the Film Curious George, Sleep Through the Static, and To the Sea From Here to Now to You, respectively.