Jack Ryan season 3: Who is Betty Gabriel? Actress set to play Chief of Station in John Krasinski's political thriller series 

In the upcoming third season of Jack Ryan, actress Betty Gabriel plays the role of Elizabeth Wright, the Chief of Station. She reportedly replaced actress Marianne Jean-Baptiste, who, according to Deadline, quit the show due to ''creative differences.''

Betty Gabriel is a prominent actress who's been part of a number of popular and acclaimed films and shows over the years, including Get Out, The Purge: Election Year, Unfriended: Dark Web, and many more.

Betty Gabriel's early life, other film and TV projects, role in Jack Ryan season 3, and more details explored

Betty Gabriel was born on January 6, 1981, in Washington D.C. She reportedly spent most of her childhood in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Hyattsville, Maryland. She developed an interest in acting and performing arts during her late teens and went on to work at the Chicago theater community.

Gabriel did her graduation in Masters of Fine Arts in drama from the highly reputed Juilliard School. After working on various plays, Betty Gabriel landed her first role in a feature film, In Memoriam, in 2011, wherein she portrayed the character of Kayla.

She was also part of popular shows like Westworld and Good Girls Revolt. Gabriel played a key role in James DeMonaco's The Purge: Election Year, wherein she essayed the character of Laney Rucker, for which she received mostly positive reviews from fans and critics.

The film, starring Frank Grillo in the lead role, was a commercial success and garnered mixed-to-positive reviews from critics.

One of Betty Gabriel's most memorable appearances was in Jordan Peele's iconic horror film, Get Out. In the film, Gabriel donned the role of an African-American housekeeper named Georgina, a performance for which she received widespread critical acclaim. It is considered by many critics to be her finest performance till date.

As the Chief of Station in Jack Ryan season 3, Betty Gabriel is expected to play a pivotal role in the upcoming installment. During an interview with PopCulture.com, Gabriel described her character as a ''suit-wearing boss lady.'' Not many other details about her character are known at this point.

A quick look at Jack Ryan plot, cast, and trailer

Jack Ryan season 3 features Krasinski's action hero on the run from the CIA. Meanwhile, the story also involves a devastating Russian plot that could potentially destroy the world.

Here's a brief description of the first episode of the series, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Up-and-coming CIA analyst Jack Ryan is thrust into a dangerous field assignment for the first time; he uncovers a pattern in terrorist communication that launches him into the middle of a dangerous gambit with a new breed of terrorism.''

The new season stars John Krasinski returning to play his beloved titular character. He looks stunning in the show's trailer, and promises to deliver another memorable performance. Appearing alongside him in key roles are actors like Wendell Pierce, Benito Martinez, and Karim Zein, among many others.

With the first two seasons receiving highly positive reviews from viewers and critics, fans are eagerly waiting for the new installment, which promises to be an out-and-out entertaining experience.

Don't miss Jack Ryan season 3 on Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

