Jack White Tour 2022: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, and more

American singer and songwriter Jack White has announced 19 additional tour dates for his 'Supply Chain Issues' world tour, which will take place across North and South America. The performances will support White's 2022 studio albums, including Fear Of The Dawn that was released in April, and the upcoming album Entering Heaven Alive which is set for release next month.

White’s new tour dates include a mix of headlining shows as well as festival appearances. The artist will perform at Louisville’s Bourbon & Beyond, Atlanta’s Music Midtown, and California’s Ohana Festival. Reportedly, Cat Power and The Paranoyds will support Jack White on select tour dates.

Jack White Tour 2022 tickets and dates

Tickets for Jack White’s new tour dates will become available for the Third Man Records Vault Members starting June 21 at 12.00 pm. Citi cardholders can also get access to a presale from 10.00 am, June 22, to 10.00 pm, June 23. A general pre-sale will begin on June 23 at 10.00 am with the code DAZZLE. General access is set to begin on June 24 at 10.00 am through Ticketmaster.

Jack White’s new 'Supply Chain Issues' 2022 tour dates

August 20 – Flint, The Whiting (with Zelooperz)

September 15 – Louisville, Bourbon & Beyond Festival

September 16 – Asheville, Rabbit Rabbit (with The Paranoyds)

September 17 and Sunday 18 – Atlanta, Music Midtown Festival

September 19 – St. Augustine, St. Augustine Ampitheatre (with Cat Power)

September 20 – Miami, James L. Knight Center (with Cat Power)

September 21 – Orlando, Hard Rock Live (with Cat Power)

September 23 – New Orleans, The Fillmore (with The Paranoyds)

September 25 – Shreveport, Municipal Auditorium (with The Paranoyds)

September 27 – Oklahoma City, The Criterions (with Ichi-Bons)

September 30 – Tuscon, Music Hall (with Ichi-Bons)

October 1 – Dana Point, Ohana Festival

October 7 and Saturday 8 – Guadalajara, Tecate Coordenada Festival

October 9 – Mexico City, Pepsi Center (with Cat Power)

October 12 – São Paulo, Popload Festival

October 14 – Buenos Aires, Primavera Sound

October 16 – Santiago, Primavera Sound

White had previously announced the dates for the North American leg of 'The Supply Chain Issues' tour. So far, his supporting acts have included Be Your Own Pet, who reunited for the first time in 14 years, The Kills featuring White’s Dead Weather bandmate Allison Mosshart, Geese, Starcrawler, and Men I Trust.

More about Jack White

Jack White is a Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer. He is the lead singer and guitarist for The White Stripes. He has received both critical and commercial acclaim for his work, and won several accolades and awards including 12 Grammy Awards. The artist has released many albums that have topped the billboard charts. He was also ranked 70 on the 2010 list of The 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time published by Rolling Stone.

In 1997, White founded the White Stripes with his then-wife Meg White. THey released their breakthrough album in 2001 titled White Blood Cells which brought them international fame. The hit single Fell in Love with a Girl and its music video gained immediate success. In 2005, White founded the Raconteurs with Brendan Benson. Four years later, he founded the Dead Weather with Alison Mosshart of the Kills. He recorded the title song for the 2008 James Bond movie Quantum of Solace. The song, titled Another Way to Die, was recorded by Jack White and Alicia Keys.

