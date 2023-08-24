James Blunt Who We Used To Be Europe tour 2024: Presale, how to buy tickets, dates, venues & more

James Blunt has announced a new tour, titled Who We Used To Be tour, which is scheduled to take place from February 20 to April 14, 2024, in venues across mainland Europe. The tour will be in support of the singer's upcoming studio album, Who We Used To Be.

The singer announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Paris, Hamburg, and Zurich, among others, via a post on his official Instagram page:

Presale for the tour will be available exclusively for patrons who preorder the singer's upcoming album (https://geni.us/jamesbluntbook). General tickets for the tour will be on Sale from September 1, 2023.

Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased at the official James Blunt website ( https://store.jamesblunt.com/tickets).

James Blunt is building momentum for their new album with a tour

James Blunt will be releasing his seventh studio album, Who We Used to Be, on October 27, 2023. To build momentum for the album, the singer will be subsequently embarking on the just-announced Europe and UK tour.

The full list of dates and venues for the James Blunt tour is given below:

European tour leg:

February 20, 2024 – Rennes, France at Le Liberte

February 21, 2024 – Lillie, France at Zenith Arena

February 23, 2024 – Brussels, Belgium at Palais 12

February 24, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at AFA5 Live

February 25, 2024 – Esch-sur-alzette, Luxemburg at Rockhal

February 27, 2024 – Rouen, France at Zenith

February 28, 2024 – Paris, France at Zenith

March 1, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland at Hallenstadion

March 2, 2024 – Milan, Italy at Mediolanum Forum

March 4, 2024 – Prague, Czech Republic at Forum Karlin Hall

March 5, 2024 – Budapest, Hungary at MVM Dome

March 6, 2024 – Bratislava, Slovakia at Ondrej Nepela Arena

March 8, 2024 – Insbruck, Austria at Olympiahalle

March 9, 2024 – Munich, Germany at Olympiahalle

March 10, 2024 – Stuggart, Germany at Hans-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

March 11, 2024 – Kempten, Germany at Bigbox

March 13, 2024 – Nuremberg, Germany at Arena Nürnberger Versicherung

March 14, 2024 – Frankfurt, Germany at Festhalle

March 15, 2024 – Cologne, Germany at Lanxess Arena

March 16, 2024 – Oberhausen, Germany at Rudolf Weber Arena

March 18, 2024 – Mannheim, Germany at SAP Arena

March 20, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Mercedes Benz Arena

March 21, 2024 –Leipzig, Germany at Quarterback Immobilien Arena

March 22, 2024 –Hamburg, Germany at Barclays Arena

March 23, 2024 – Hannover, Germany at Zag Arena

March 25, 2024 – Dijon, France at Zenith de Dijon

March 26, 2024 – Bordeaux, France at Arkea Arena

March 27, 2024 – Lyon, France at Halle Tony Garnier

UK and Scotland tour leg:

March 30, 2024 – Leeds, UK at First Direct Arena

March 31, 2024 – Bristol, UK at Beacon

April 02, 2024 – Brighton, UK at Brighton Centre

April 04, 2024 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK at Utilita Arena

April 05, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland OVO Hydro

April 06, 2024 – Nottingham, UK at Motorpoint Arena

April 07, 2024 – Birmingham, UK at Utilita Arena

April 09, 2024 – London, UK at Royal Albert Hall

April 10, 2024 – London, UK at Royal Albert Hall

April 12, 2024 – Manchester, UK at AO Arena

April 13, 2024 – Cardiff, Wales at CIA

April 14, 2024 – Bournemouth, UK Windsor Hall

James Blunt is best known for his debut studio album, Back to Bedlam, which was released on October 11, 2023. The album has multi-platinum certifications in several countries, including the UK, Australia, and Belgium.