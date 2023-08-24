James Blunt Who We Used To Be Europe tour 2024: Presale, how to buy tickets, dates, venues & more

James Blunt has announced a new tour, titled Who We Used To Be tour, which is scheduled to take place from February 20 to April 14, 2024, in venues across mainland Europe. The tour will be in support of the singer's upcoming studio album, Who We Used To Be.
The singer announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Paris, Hamburg, and Zurich, among others, via a post on his official Instagram page:
Presale for the tour will be available exclusively for patrons who preorder the singer's upcoming album (https://geni.us/jamesbluntbook). General tickets for the tour will be on Sale from September 1, 2023.
Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased at the official James Blunt website ( https://store.jamesblunt.com/tickets).
James Blunt is building momentum for their new album with a tour
James Blunt will be releasing his seventh studio album, Who We Used to Be, on October 27, 2023. To build momentum for the album, the singer will be subsequently embarking on the just-announced Europe and UK tour.
The full list of dates and venues for the James Blunt tour is given below:
European tour leg:
- February 20, 2024 – Rennes, France at Le Liberte
- February 21, 2024 – Lillie, France at Zenith Arena
- February 23, 2024 – Brussels, Belgium at Palais 12
- February 24, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at AFA5 Live
- February 25, 2024 – Esch-sur-alzette, Luxemburg at Rockhal
- February 27, 2024 – Rouen, France at Zenith
- February 28, 2024 – Paris, France at Zenith
- March 1, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland at Hallenstadion
- March 2, 2024 – Milan, Italy at Mediolanum Forum
- March 4, 2024 – Prague, Czech Republic at Forum Karlin Hall
- March 5, 2024 – Budapest, Hungary at MVM Dome
- March 6, 2024 – Bratislava, Slovakia at Ondrej Nepela Arena
- March 8, 2024 – Insbruck, Austria at Olympiahalle
- March 9, 2024 – Munich, Germany at Olympiahalle
- March 10, 2024 – Stuggart, Germany at Hans-Martin-Schleyer-Halle
- March 11, 2024 – Kempten, Germany at Bigbox
- March 13, 2024 – Nuremberg, Germany at Arena Nürnberger Versicherung
- March 14, 2024 – Frankfurt, Germany at Festhalle
- March 15, 2024 – Cologne, Germany at Lanxess Arena
- March 16, 2024 – Oberhausen, Germany at Rudolf Weber Arena
- March 18, 2024 – Mannheim, Germany at SAP Arena
- March 20, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Mercedes Benz Arena
- March 21, 2024 –Leipzig, Germany at Quarterback Immobilien Arena
- March 22, 2024 –Hamburg, Germany at Barclays Arena
- March 23, 2024 – Hannover, Germany at Zag Arena
- March 25, 2024 – Dijon, France at Zenith de Dijon
- March 26, 2024 – Bordeaux, France at Arkea Arena
- March 27, 2024 – Lyon, France at Halle Tony Garnier
UK and Scotland tour leg:
- March 30, 2024 – Leeds, UK at First Direct Arena
- March 31, 2024 – Bristol, UK at Beacon
- April 02, 2024 – Brighton, UK at Brighton Centre
- April 04, 2024 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK at Utilita Arena
- April 05, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland OVO Hydro
- April 06, 2024 – Nottingham, UK at Motorpoint Arena
- April 07, 2024 – Birmingham, UK at Utilita Arena
- April 09, 2024 – London, UK at Royal Albert Hall
- April 10, 2024 – London, UK at Royal Albert Hall
- April 12, 2024 – Manchester, UK at AO Arena
- April 13, 2024 – Cardiff, Wales at CIA
- April 14, 2024 – Bournemouth, UK Windsor Hall
James Blunt is best known for his debut studio album, Back to Bedlam, which was released on October 11, 2023. The album has multi-platinum certifications in several countries, including the UK, Australia, and Belgium.